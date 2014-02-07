Report: Anthony Davis Will Replace Kobe Bryant In All-Star Game

A source with knowledge of the situation says Anthony Davis will replace Kobe Bryant in the 2014 NBA All-Star Game, USA Today‘s Sam Amick reports. The 2012 No. 1 overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans will make his first All-Star appearance in lieu of Bryant’s fractured left tibia.

Per Amick:

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has been selected as the All-Star injury replacement for the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because the decision had not yet been announced, though it has since been announced by the league.

Davis is averaging 20.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and a league-leading 3.3 blocks per game in his second year in the league, and many wondered why he wasn’t selected by the coaches as an All-Star reserve. The upcoming announcement should satiate any leftover animosity at Davis’ perceived snub.

Ant has been favored as the first alternate after Kobe was voted in as a starter despite asking fans to vote for someone younger who is healthy.

New Orleans will play host to the 2014 All-Star Game, and as Ant is their best player, it always felt a little weird he wouldn’t be involved in Sunday’s main event. He’ll also appear in the Rising Stars Challenge game on Friday night.

