Buddy Hield is up for an extension, and while there’s no word on when we can expect one to get done, the high-scoring guard for the Sacramento Kings has made it clear he does not want to go anywhere. Having said that, Hield wants to get a deal figured out soon, and he made it clear that “things can go the other way” if the two sides can’t come to an agreement.

The big question is how much money Hield can command on the market. Sacramento can offer him a five-year max worth around $170 million, while an opposing team can offer one fewer year and a touch under $131 million should he decide he wants to see what deals are out there. A new report by Jason Jones of The Athletic indicates that Hield may not demand a max deal, but if the Kings go way below that number, he’d be bummed out.

Via The Athletic:

Hield told the Sacramento Bee that “I know what I’m worth” in contract talks. He’s an elite 3-point shooter, a necessity in today’s NBA. A league source said Hield is willing to accept less than the max he’s eligible for but doesn’t want an offer that would be an “insult.”

Hield’s shooting ability is special — it’s arguably the single-most important skill in the NBA right now, and Hield is able to mix volume and efficiency in a way that few others can. He can, and should, command a ton of money for that reason alone. The Kings are rapidly approaching a point where they’ll have to give a ton of money to keep young dudes like De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley around, while Bogdan Bogdanovic is coming up on free agency, too, so getting to save some cash on a Hield extension while still taking care of him is assuredly something they’d appreciate.