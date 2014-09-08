Report: Bulls Reach Out To Ray Allen

Add another title contender to the list of teams courting Ray Allen. According to a report, the Chicago Bulls have reached out to the future Hall-of-Famer to gauge his interest in playing with them this season.

The news is courtesy of ESPN Chicago’s Nick Friedell.

The Chicago Bulls have touched base with the representatives of veteran shooting guard Ray Allen, a league source confirmed Monday.

Chicago’s desire to land Allen comes on the heels of the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, and Washington Wizards also expressing interest in hopes of convincing him to spurn the long-time favorite Cleveland Cavaliers. Allen, however, maintains that there is a very real possibility he will opt for retirement instead of making 2014-2015 his final season.

Not unlike his potential role with other suitors, Allen would surely be a situational player for the Bulls. Tom Thibodeau’s team has a litany of wing options that offer disparate skill-sets, all of whom project as better two-way players this season than the 39 year-old Allen. But his long-range prowess and big game chops are something Chicago lacks in tandem, and his defensive deficiencies could be masked by Joakim Noah, Taj Gibson, and the general effectiveness of Thibodeau’s revolutionary scheme.

It also bears mentioning that Allen has a prior relationship with the Bulls’ intense, raspy head coach. Thibodeau previously coached Allen from 2008-2010 when both were with the Boston Celtics.

Allen’s interest in playing for Chicago is unknown. After he dashed the hopes of the Bulls so often as a Celtic and member of the Miami Heat, though, it would certainly be fun to see Allen wearing red and black.

