Report: Bulls Will Offer Jimmy Butler Max-Level Contract This Summer

Jimmy Butler bet on himself in October by refusing contract extension proposals of the Chicago Bulls. Less than three months later, it’s already obvious that relative gamble will pay-off in a big way. In wake of Butler establishing himself as one of the league’s elite wings midway through the 2014-2015 season comes a report that the Bulls will offer the 25 year-old a max-level deal this summer.
The news is courtesy of the Chicago Tribune’s David Haugh. Of crucial note here is that the Bulls acknowledge that securing Butler will push them into luxury tax territory, a trade-off owner Jerry Reinsdorf has long avoided:
They fully expect to sign Butler to a max deal next July before another team even gets involved to tempt him with an offer sheet, which the CBA says they can after the moratorium ends. They accept that the size of Butler’s contract will put the Bulls in position to pay the luxury tax, something Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf says he will do for a championship contender his team is.
Chicago has approximately $63 million committed to nine players next season, including the player option of Kirk Hinrich and cap hit of the waived Rip Hamilton. Adding three minimum salary players to round out the roster before considering Butler’s deal would push the Bulls’ overall number to roughly $66 million, just below the cap and $15 million from the luxury tax threshold.
But Chicago, obviously, wants to retain Butler, and his outstanding play indeed warrants a max contract offer – from the Bulls or another team. Considering that his projected maximum salary for 2015-2016 comes in at over $16 million, it appears Reinsdorf is destined to pay the luxury tax barring some creative financial gymnastics that would deplete the team’s talented core.
But Butler is worth that sacrifice. He deserves a starting spot for the Eastern Conference in February’s All-Star game, making a huge offensive leap into a bonafide top option while maintaining his elite level of play on the other end. And considering the major strides he’s made this season, it’s even likely that the fourth-year pro will continue getting better as he plays out his second deal.
The Bulls are a legitimate championship contender this season, and Butler’s rapid growth is a major reason why. Locking him up for the long-haul will ensure they’ll remain so over the next few seasons, a seeming inevitability easily worth the nuisance of Reinsdorf finally further emptying his pockets.
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I’m so happy for the kid, but always a bit wary of giving a player a max deal in a contract year. Yes Butler is more deserving than a lot of other players who got paid this summer and does have a higher ceiling, but just wonder if he can continue this rise to the next level. Either way, it’s fun watching him and can only hope the Bulls stay healthy for this years PlayOffs.
I think he is what he is. I think the only improvements he’ll have going forward would be a slightly improved shooting % from 3 and the freethrow line.
The kid does have a great work ethic and high basketball IQ, so I can see him playing smarter and seeing plays before they happen, so in those areas of decision making and possibily leadership, I can see him growing into. But that is way down the line. Would you give the kid a max deal based on that outlook though?
i think its depends also with him team mate if they continue as a team, maybe he can boost his skills into the next level.
i think its depends also with his team mate if they continue as a team, maybe he can boost his skills into the next level.
You got that right @edmondnarciso:disqus. I highly doubt Rose will ever attain his lofty MVP heights, so having Butler help carry the load can give the Bulls a very strong backcourt for years. And if the front court can continue to help give him easy looks, I agree, that his teammates will have just as much claim to him making an All-Star as any effort he puts in alone.
Butler is a restricted free agent. I am a Butler fan and the Bulls need to keep him, but as a RFA the Bulls hold the cards until another team offers him the max, and if the other team does that they will tie their money up, so when the Bulls match they will be left with no good options left. Remember Greg Monroe and Eric Bledsode this year were the only 2 high profile free agents and look at what happened with them and the fact they are still with the teams they started with.