Report: Caron Butler To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

Too bad Chicago. And San Antonio. You’ve lost out on a potential swingman who can play defense, make plays off the dribble and won’t screw you in any particular way. You’ve lost out on him to… the Los Angeles Clippers? As my main man Aron Phillips likes to say: “They never sign anyone.” But David Aldridge tweeted just a few moments ago that Caron Butler will sign with the L.A. Clippers for three years and $24 million, and its been confirmed by multiple sources. The question is: is this too little, too late?
Butler is nearly 32, and has watched the injuries pile up lately (he played just 29 games last year) while the numbers fall. Take away last year’s somewhat fluky 43 percent downtown mark, and he had a pretty average season for a starting small forward. By the end of the year, everyone had forgotten the injured Butler was even on Dallas. But still, he should be an upgrade over what the Clippers currently have.
Now that they’ve finally secured a plug for that major small forward hole, is this a playoff team? With New Orleans falling apart and Denver struggling to retain their best players, the up-and-coming L.A. Clippers have a great shot.
Is this a good fit? Are the Clippers a playoff team?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
FUCK.
the mavs are slowly falling apart smh
Butler, Chandler and Barea is probably out the door next.
Cuban better hope one of the big free agents are around at the end of the summer…cuz if he has all the cap room and $ but no big names to get he’s gonna regret lettin these guys go. Big Time.
We’re really counting on Deron Williams now.
As a mavs fan this is starting to get really discouraging. I always felt letting Chandler go was understandable but we shouldve kept Butler than and even Barea. Looks like were really putting all our eggs in a basket for CP3, Dwill, or Dwight. We really have to come up with one of them next year or were in trouble. Big time. But I got all the fait in the world in Cuban to get something done. Go Mavs!
@ Pdub
hell yea this is discouraging and frustrating as well.
Nothin worse than watchin management sit around and wait for things to happen while other teams are makin deals left and right.
Its not lookin good right now but like you said, Cuban has something up his sleeve. I just hope its not too little too late when he makes his move.
Did Butler even play in the playoffs last season?
For Mavs fans could see how Barrea and Chandler could hurt, but not Butler.
I’m astonished he can still get 8 mil a year.
Ah, good for Caron. Glad Chicago didn’t give him that much, that’s just nutty.
I fully expected Tayshun Prince to sign with the Clippers. But apparently they are too stupid to realize that the Cali-Native would’ve been the perfect fit there.
If Tayshun ends up with the Spurs, that could be trouble for the west coast. But he is also injury prone so you never know whats going to happen with him.
Butler got his ring so he just wants front row seats to the Blake Griffin show.
@ Chicagogorilla: Tayshaun re-uped with Pistons. I have no idea why.
The Clippers? Like Seth Myers would say: the clippers, really Caron Butler? Guy misses the whole playoffs for a championship run and doesnt want to sign with a contender? He has Chicago and the Spurs on his jock, two teams he can help make moves while he still has something and he chooses LA’s B-team? Really?
Clippers needs to get rid of Mo Williams in order fro them to make the playoff… trade him for Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom
My first reaction, as a Mavs fan, is “fuck”.
Then again, next year, when he’s owed 16 mil over 2, this deal won’t look as good for the Clips. IF he plays much, he probably won’t live up to that deal.