Report: Caron Butler To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

#Los Angeles Clippers
12.08.11 7 years ago 9 Comments

Too bad Chicago. And San Antonio. You’ve lost out on a potential swingman who can play defense, make plays off the dribble and won’t screw you in any particular way. You’ve lost out on him to… the Los Angeles Clippers? As my main man Aron Phillips likes to say: “They never sign anyone.” But David Aldridge tweeted just a few moments ago that Caron Butler will sign with the L.A. Clippers for three years and $24 million, and its been confirmed by multiple sources. The question is: is this too little, too late?

Butler is nearly 32, and has watched the injuries pile up lately (he played just 29 games last year) while the numbers fall. Take away last year’s somewhat fluky 43 percent downtown mark, and he had a pretty average season for a starting small forward. By the end of the year, everyone had forgotten the injured Butler was even on Dallas. But still, he should be an upgrade over what the Clippers currently have.

Now that they’ve finally secured a plug for that major small forward hole, is this a playoff team? With New Orleans falling apart and Denver struggling to retain their best players, the up-and-coming L.A. Clippers have a great shot.

Is this a good fit? Are the Clippers a playoff team?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGS2011 Free AgencyCARON BUTLERDimeMagLos Angeles ClippersReal Stories

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP