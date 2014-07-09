Report: Cavs Pursuing Ray Allen And Mike Miller

The Cleveland Cavaliers just agreed to a three-team trade that frees up the requisite cap space to sign LeBron James to a maximum contract. Now, they’re after his sharp-shooting friends. ESPN’s Chris Broussard reports that Cleveland is pursuing Ray Allen and Mike Miller, each of whom won a title with James in Miami.

It’s believed that the 38 year-old Allen strongly prefers to play wherever James does next season. The two future Hall-of-Famers developed a strong on- and off- court bond during’s Allen time with the Heat, and frequently speak in glowing terms of one another through the media. Due to his remarkable court sense and the attention he draws from defenses, James has been hugely influential in Allen’s offensive game aging so gracefully. On the flip-side, LeBron has credited the notoriously hard-working Allen for helping him improve as a shooter.

Allen and James are a perfect match this point in their careers, and Cleveland’s interest in the former is an obvious appeal to the latter.

Miller’s situation is similar to Allen’s. He was an important piece of each of LeBron’s titles with the Heat, emerging as a starter midway through the 2013 Finals and hitting seven three-pointers in the decisive Game 5 of the 2012 Finals. But Miami used the amnesty provision on Miller last offseason in a clear cost-cutting move, and many believe his absence – as a player and in the lockerroom – contributed to the Heat’s relative failure of a season in 2013-2014. Clearly, James and company placed immense value on his contributions to their two title runs.

Miller exceeded all expectations last year with Memphis Grizzlies. He seriously considered retirement after the 2013 Finals due to chronic back issues, but nonetheless played all 82 games for the Grizzlies and ranked third in the league in three-point percentage during the regular season.

Both Allen and Miller would likely need to accept a pay-cut to play with the Cavs. James’ presence has been the ultimate trump-card in the past when his team has wanted to acquire veterans on the cheap, though, and Allen and Miller would surely consider their respective offers at the very least. Step one, though, is getting LeBron to return to Cleveland.

Would Allen and Miller be good fits for Cleveland?

