Report: Cleveland Considering Selecting Otto Porter Jr. with No. 1 Draft Pick

According to The Washington Post, the Cleveland Cavaliers will consider drafting Otto Porter Jr. with the top pick in next month’s NBA Draft. Hmm, where have we heard that one before? Earlier this week, one of our writers all but pleaded for LeBron‘s ex-lovers to finally replace him with the 6-8 Georgetown product. Of course, if you’re a Wizards fan, this is big news. Washington may not admit it, but you have to be thinking they’re sweating bullets hoping Porter Jr. falls to them. As we wrote in our first mock draft, that would be a perfect fit.

Is Cleveland serious about this, though? Is the source telling the truth? Well, if there’s one thing you can count on in a draft with no clear-cut No. 1 pick, it’ll be smokescreens. We’ve already heard three different scenarios for Cleveland on draft night and it’s barely been 72 hours since the lottery went down:

*draft Nerlens Noel

*trade out of the top spot

*or draft Otto Porter Jr.

Before June 27, you can expect to hear a few more.

What should the Cavs do?

