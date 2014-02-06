Report: Damian Lillard Accepts Dunk Contest Invite & May Do 3-Point Shootout

Remarkably, no NBA player has ever competed in all five events during an Allâ€”Star Weekend. That might change next weekend in New Orleans. Sources tell Comcast Sportsnet Northwest Damian Lillard has accepted the NBA’s invitation to participate in the 2014 Dunk Contest, and he’s mulling their offer to also participate in the three-point shootout earlier in the night. The 2013 Rookie of the Year is going to need a break from the All-Star break because he might be competing in all five events during 2014 All-Star Weekend.

If Lillard accepts the NBA’s invitation to participate in the 3-Point Shootout, Lillard will be competing in all five events in New Orleans. Lillard won last year’s Skills Challenge, so he’ll defend that crown. He’s already accepted the Dunk Contest invite, and he’ll play in the Rookie-Sophomore Rising Stars Challenge game on Friday night; he was selected as a reserve guard for the All-Star main event on Sunday. That leaves just the 3-Point Shootout, and since he’s shooting 40.5 percent from beyond the arc this season, we don’t doubt he deserves the invite.

We’re getting tired just thinking about his schedule those three days.

Via CSNNW.com

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard has accepted the league’s invitation to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, a league source informed CSNNW.com. […] It doesn’t stop there, however. The NBA has broached Lillard with an attractive, unprecedented opportunity. They’ve asked him to consider the Three-Point Shooting Contest as well, another source relayed to CSNNW.com. So far, the reigning Rookie of the Year is committed to defending his Skills Challenge title; he’s competing in the Dunk Contest, the Rising Stars Challenge and the All-Star game.

The NBA will officially announce participants in the 3-Point Shootout, Dunk Contest and Skills Challenge tomorrow, but Marc Stein says the Dunk Contest could feature some notable names:

Hearing tonight that Paul George, John Wall and Terrence Ross could all wind up joining Damian Lillard in dunk contest at All-Star Weekend — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 6, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We all know Dame can sky:

And he’s hit more than a few back-breaking three-pointers to tie or win games this season. To wit, this game-winner against Cleveland:

We’re excited for Dame to go 5-for-5 during All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, and if he’s going to do it, it should be this year. He’s not getting any younger, and like famed NBA philosopher, Russell Westbrook, says: “why not?”

(Comcast Sportsnet NW)

Should Lillard compete in all five events during All-Star Weekend?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.