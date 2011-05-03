Report: Derrick Rose Wins NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award

You could say we had a feeling. Sometimes you just know. But when we sent Dime #63 to the printers six weeks ago, we took a chance by declaring Derrick Rose the NBA’s Most Valuable Player – Chicago’s first since the G.O.A.T. himself. Was it risky? Sure. LeBron could have picked it up for a third year in a row. Dwight Howard, channelling Hakeem Olajuwon, could have altered history. But we knew when it was all said and done, at 22 years old, Rose would become the youngest MVP in league history.

Sources are reporting that Rose will receive the award during a press conference this afternoon, with David Stern presenting it to him again before Game 2 against the Hawks on Wednesday at the United Center. With that, consider these amazing facts:

– Rose will become the first MVP winner since Dave Cowens in 1973 to win the award without receiving one vote the previous year.

– Rose will become the first third-year player to win the award since Moses Malone in 1979.

– Rose will become the first MVP to win the award within four years of his high school graduation.

What do you think? Did Rose deserve to win the MVP?

