Report: Donald Sterling Declared “Mentally Incapacitated”

#Los Angeles Clippers
05.30.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

It was supposed to be a long slog through court proceedings to get disgraced Clippers owner Donald Sterling to relinquish his team, but last night co-owner and wife Shelly Sterling revealed they’d accepted a $2 billion bid from former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. According to ESPN.com’s Ramona Shelburne, Donald was declared “mentally incapacitated” under the terms of the trust to own the team and was forced to cede all power to Shelly for the sale.

This soap opera keeps coming up with twists every day, so stay tuned for a Lifetime movie about the Sterlings at some point in the near future; not that they need the money. Here’s Shelburne:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The NBA hasn’t approved the sale, but Shelly and Steve signed the paperwork last night, and expedited delivery to the league office before the NBA’s board of governor’s meeting on June 3. In that meeting, the league’s owners are expected to vote unanimously to force Sterling to sell.

“I am delighted that we are selling the team to Steve, who will be a terrific owner,” Shelly Sterling said in her statement. “We have worked for 33 years to build the Clippers into a premiere NBA franchise. I am confident Steve will take the team to new levels of success.”

“I will be honored to have my name submitted to the NBA Board of Governors for approval as the next owner of the Los Angeles Clippers,” Ballmer said in his statement. “I love basketball. And I intend to do everything in my power to ensure that the Clippers continue to win – and win big – in Los Angeles.”

Ballmer originally bid $1.8 billion, but went another $200 million in negotiations to further distance himself from potential owner David Geffen (with Larry Ellison and Oprah Winfrey behind him) who offered $1.6 billion.

Still, the NBA has not offered a comment on any of this just yet, so stay tuned for more as it develops.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSDONALD STERLINGLatest NewsLos Angeles ClippersSHELLY STERLINGsteve ballmer

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP