Report: Hawks Probe Sparked By GM Saying Luol Deng Has “African In Him”

The Atlanta Hawks’ problems extend beyond Bruce Levenson. According to a report, the event that sparked an investigation into Levenson’s bigoted e-mail was GM Danny Ferry saying free agent target Loul Deng has “some African in him.”
The incendiary news is courtesy of Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski. Ferry’s misguided description of Deng – a native of South Sudan – occurred on a call with other Atlanta upper-level executives.
The trigger of events that led to the toppling of Atlanta Hawks owner Bruce Levenson began with general manager Danny Ferry referring to free agent Luol Deng as still having “some African in him” on an organizational conference call, league sources with direct knowledge of the probe told Yahoo Sports.
“He’s still a young guy overall,” Ferry said, league sources with direct knowledge of the probe told Yahoo. “He’s a good guy overall. But he’s not perfect. He’s got some African in him. And I don’t say that in a bad way…”
The disparaging racial reference to Deng triggered at least one team owner on the call to pursue an independent investigation into how the organization operated in regard to race. The search uncovered the 2012 email that Levenson sent to Ferry and two minority owners that ultimately led to Levenson’s decision, under pressure, to sell his stake in the Hawks.
Ferry reached out to Deng and his agent recently to express remorse, and also apologized to Hawks coaches and players in a meeting on Sunday, Wojnarowski says. It’s also crucial to note that Ferry was reading from a prepared report on free agents when he voiced the offensive remark.
Atlanta CEO Steve Koonin told the Atlanta Journal Constitution that Ferry has already been disciplined by the team and will likely receive no further punishment.
“I support Steve’s leadership and greatly appreciate his support,” Ferry told AJC Sunday. “I look to learn from this situation and help us become a better organization.”
Deng is considered one of the league’s most professional and charitable players. He won a sportsmanship award voted on by his peers in 2007 and was named the UN Refugee Agency’s Humanitarian of the Year in 2008. Deng was born in Wau, Sudan but moved to England as a child before immigrating to the United States at the age of 14. Like Ferry, he attended Duke University and played under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.
The Hawks pursued Deng as a free agent target this summer, but he never seriously considered joining the team. According to multiple reports, Atlanta’s offer to the two-time All-Star fell well short of the two-year, $20 million deal he signed with the Miami Heat.
Ferry, a well-respected and highly-regarded league executive for many years, has never been charged with intolerance or bigotry in the past. Given that track record and the fact that he was reading from a statement prepared by a third party, he deserves some leeway here. Ferry obviously isn’t Donald Sterling, and not even Levenson, either.
But any person – let alone one so educated and well-traveled – should be aware of the weight these remarks rightfully carry. Whether Ferry thought they were to be conveyed in a positive or negative light doesn’t matter, either – one’s nationality is irrelevant in the NBA workplace.
Let’s hope Ferry’s mistake was an honest oversight. Either way, each suspicion, allegation, or report of race-related issues within the league casts a shadow over an increasingly dark problem.
Had Danny Ferry read the scouting report prior to reading it during the meeting? Regardless, why should he be punished for reading the scout’s words? If there’s a problem it’s with the scout, not Danny Ferry, and not Levenson either… there was nothing racist about his e-mail. I think their privacy was invaded. The investigation’s legality is questionable itself, who knows if they were aggressively targeted by a co-owner. The ownership group is dysfunctional, and any team would have issues with a war going on at the top. NBA shouldn’t tolerate it and dissolve the ownership entirely. Sell the ENTIRE team.
Yep, that’s what I’ve saying. Even Sterling has more than a fighting chance in court against the league since this shit’s legality is questionable. There’s some kind of cabal that’s trying to make a power grab within the league if you ask me and there’s going to be some super lawsuits coming.
Donald Sterling showed his true colors/racism through his personal life. Levenson was discussing business decisions and demographic like any other business… no racist tone, and few people are offended. Not the same issue, but I don’t like this investigating private property based on a scouting report, that’s still not in the realm of Donald Sterling at all. The Atlanta owners have issues and have a history of suing each other… that’s what this is about more than an offensive line of a scouting report.
I think I understand from a skill assessment stand point what is meant by “African in him”, but being a scout should mean at the very least you are able to articulate those traits without devolving into some casual, good ole boy, ignorant descriptors.
This situation with Ferry as well as Levenson is not racist in the least…people need to be better educated on the differences between Racism, Prejudice, Bigotry, and Business…Unfortunately (or may unexpectedly) the main people that need to learn these lessons are people in power. Kareem broke it down the best…Moving on ~
Tho I will say with how shady that Hawks ownership the call to have all their practices assessed as far as profiling customers and what/how they add to their community is in play. How hard is it to own a multi-million dollar profit machine in an approaching Trillion dollar industry? We call them business people, but they are just barbarians in business attire…