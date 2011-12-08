Report: Hornets Near Deal To Send Chris Paul To Lakers For Lamar Odom & Pau Gasol

Did you feel that? Maybe it was another earthquake here in San Francisco, but I’m pretty sure I just felt the ground shake. It’s either that, or the Lakers are about to pull off the biggest blockbuster since Carmelo Anthony landed in New York. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Hornets are near a deal to send Chris Paul to the Lakers for Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom, and have started to inform teams that it’s happening.
It was first reported that the deal would include Andrew Bynum instead of Gasol heading to New Orleans with Odom, but apparently the Lakers have managed to keep him out of it. For now.
As analysts have noted, this deal would make more sense if it was Paul and Emeka Okafor for Odom and Gasol, but there is no word that other players are involved. After trying this deal in ESPN.com’s NBA Trade Machine, it fails. You’d have to cut around $7 million from the Hornets’ incoming trade value to make this work. If you throw in Okafor or former Laker swingman Trevor Ariza, the trade is successful.
Update: According to Woj, it appears the Hornets and Lakers are going to include a third team – the Houston Rockets – to make the salaries work out. This deal would send Paul to Los Angeles, Gasol to Houston, and Odom, Kevin Martin and Luis Scola to New Orleans.
Interesting enough, this deal doesn’t work in the NBA Trade Machine either. You’d have to cut almost $8.5 million from the Hornets’ incoming trade value to make this successful, as Paul is slated to make $16.4 million this season and Gasol is scheduled to earn $18.7 million. Other names besides Okafor and Ariza that could be involved include Goran Dragic.
And as others have pointed out, the Lakers still have Bynum, parts and cash to offer Orlando for Dwight Howard.
Update: It’s been reported that the Hornets will receive Odom, Scola, Martin, Dragic and the Knicks’ 2012 first-round pick (via Houston).
We'll have updates as soon as we hear more.
What are your initial thoughts on this potential trade?
Bad deal for the Lakers…Let Bynum go for God’s sake, he blows, he plays in like 45 games a year. They are really shooting themselves in the foot with this deal, giving up the only two guys that are consistent (aside from Gasol’s awful playoffs) on their frontline. I would even be fine with just Gasol for Paul but why throw Odom in for it, Paul is NOT worth both.
Then ship Bynum for Dwight ! My lakers are back !!
lollllllllll damn people are gonna hate our guts :)
The one thing that we’ve heard about the Lakers for the past 4 years is that they have “length”. Their “length” is their major advantage over most teams.
Well if this trade goes through, say goodbye to that advantage. And sure you can trade Bynum for Howard but that still doesn’t replace the advantage that Gasol, Bynum and Odom provided when they were on the floor together.
no way Orlando swaps Bynum for Dwight straight-up. you crazy?
yeah if they could ship Bynum for Howard then this deal is great but I doubt it works. I just think its incredibly stupid to throw out your second and third best player for one player and possibly Ariza. There are two pieces that need to go and thats Artest and Bynum. Both underperform and Bynum is injured when he uses q-tips in his ears. Give up on the guy seriously, he is a lost cause. I would trade Bynum for Chandler or his backup Haywood if given the chance, at least they both are, I dunno, actually suited up and on the court for more than 40 games. Can’t make an impact if you are never playing or always “getting back in game shape” Look it up, the last time that hack Bynum played a full season, he was a backup in 2005. Kobe was right, they should have shipped his ass out.
Oh yes Paul is worth both! He’s got the same killer instinct that kobe does and that’s something Pau and Lamar will never have. I said the same thing about melo to the Knicks it doesn’t matter how you get your star it’s that you get the star and your adding one of the best pg in the league to Kobe just gonna be beastly. An you know that they still have Bynum to trade to the magic for Dwight right? It’s a great time to be a laker fan. The heat, Knicks, thunder and bulls have nothing on the three headed monster that is Kobe dwight and CP really hope it all comes to fruition
So with Scola, Dave West and Okafor in the mix for New Orleans, I wonder how they manage those minutes at the 4-5 positions.
we’re gonna have 2/5 of the USA Redeem team on the Lakers roster, hopefully 3/5 if we get Dwight. thats whatsuppppppp
@ Austin Burton
It’s not guaranteed Dave West is returning.
They’re keeping Bynum for Howard trade its pretty obvious…
Wow. HUGE move by the Lakers to do this and keep Bynum. If Howard really wants to come to LA, it’s a wrap.
@KCL Paul is not worth it if you have no frontline left. I like Paul for sure but not enough to give up two of my guys unless I knew I was getting Howard for Bynum and spare parts. Getting your superstar comes at a price, the Knicks didnt exactly jump off the page or do anything spectacular last year, they were swept by a Boston team they could have beaten but because Billups was injured and Amare was hurt they were left completely depleted aside from Anthony. Jefferies was starting at center for fucks sake. I think its better to build a team up and over time instead of just this whole bullshit superstar mentality that these young players have of “teaming up” or basically demanding to go somewhere. I wish things were like that for everyone. I hate my job so I basically demand to do this instead. I can understand the teams deciding to trade them to avoid the whole Cleveland situation but at the same time, trade these assholes demanding shit to a crappy team like the Clippers, Raptors, or Warriors.
Gasol to Houston
Paul and Dragic to LA
Martin and Scola to Houston
Howard and Turkolu to LA
Odom, Blake and Bynum to Orlando
YOU HEARD IT HEAR FIRST YO.
@Dana Walker, calm down dude. With CP3 and Kobe, other free agents will be sure to sign on. If they get Howard with Bynum, then this is a GREAT trade. As for teaming up and gutting your team, who made the finals last year again?
@14 Sorry, Martin and Scola to Nawlins.
@fallinup
don’t know where you’re getting all that, but Odom is going to NO
This is a terrible deal for houston
Cue bandwagon Lakers fans who have haven’t said they were Lakers fans since they won their last championship in 3…..2…..1…..
fallinup, no way it goes down like that. that leaves the Lakers so light. plus Odom is gonna be part of the CP3 deal somehow, I do believe.
Why would Houston do this? Give up Martin AND Scola for Gasol? What are they left with then? Not a hell of a lot!
Another reason why I hate LA besides the smog and stuck up people living there. First Pujols this morning and now this, it’s been a bad day!
The Howard, Paul, Bryant triumvirate is gonna be the shit.
This scares me. You see, the only reason the Lakers are beatable right now despite the fact that they are the most talented team in the NBA is because Kobe is a ball dominator and makes poor decisions. If they got Paul, he’d control the ball and would make Kobe so much more efficient. As long as Kobe could control his rage (could be a problem) over not getting it whenever he wanted, the Lakers would be better despite a downgrade in talent.
As a Laker Fanboy,
I don’t like the rumored deal of just getting CP3 with a bum knee for both Odor and Gasoft.
As Pro J stated, Lakers were feared for their length, giving up the most versatile player (Odor) and the best offensive power forward in the game for the second best PG in the world with a bum knee, doesn’t exactly having me thrilled.
But for the Hornets sake… getting Odor, Scola, and Martin for CP3 is a a great trade for them.
The big markets are going all out because in 3 years they won’t be able to afford the super teams that they are trying to build.
Every year the luxury tax at 75 is going to grow more and more punitive until every one of these big market teams is going to be forced to trade one of these superstars they have.
Lakers must be confident Dwight is coming to town soon. With Bynum out the first 5 games who plays C/PF during that stretch?
who’s the Lakers getting also??? the salaries don’t match if it’s Odom/Pau for CP3
This just in: Phil Jackson decides to come out of retirement to coach LA… because he ‘misses’ the game.
Actually I rather not have Phil Jackson coming back if Lakes do get CP3, since his system doesn’t utilize PGs to their full potential.
I have a feeling that JIM BUSS is NOT trading for Dwight Howard and he wants to build off of CP3 and BYNUM, not Dwight…
You heard it first
CP3’s knee had better hold up! We just traded away a championship front line combo.
I dunno….as previously mentioned… lakers length is their strength. take that away and only have Bynum who is foul trouble/injuries waiting to happen. I dunno, seems like a risk when u gotta deal with Aldridge, griffin, pau, the Memphis frontline, dirk and nene all in your conference. lakers will need to hire knee specialists as assistant coaches. plenty of work for em with Bynum Kobe and CP
I just don’t understand who plays the 4 for LA now??
Maybe they get Ryan Anderson or Bass in a deal for Howard? I mean, you can’t start Caracter. That’s even worse than Joel Anthony on the Heatles.
@ Danny
Okafor?
CP3 and KB24 is a FILTY backcourt! Lakers fans better thank NO. They just added even more longivity for Kobe
@Shot In Ya Face
Best offensive power forward in the league? Do you know a german guy named Nowitzki?
Lakers gettin David West next. You heard it here first.
Paul
Kobe
who cares?
West
Bynum
YIKES.
Mtx says:
@Shot In Ya Face
Best offensive power forward in the league? Do you know a german guy named Nowitzki?
TELL EM. Yall musta 4got.
Q, yeah they made the finals, I recall they lost though, to a team that was built over time and didnt have three crybaby superstars who couldn’t pull their own respective weight. Dirk stuck with Dallas and led them to a championship, no whining, no “trade me here, trade me to this exact place”, or any of that bullshit. Please dont use Miami as an example for “success”. Yes they did make it to the finals but in a few years, Derrick Rose will be there once they build a nice team around him and give him the components to fit. AND YOU DONT TELL ME TO CALM DOWN!
everybody should stop saying “you heard it here first”
its lame and your speculation is always wrong.
Commissioner Stern just dropped the hammer, trade is OFF.
Apparently Kobe is vetoing this trade because he wants to do it alone and hates the idea of forming groups of “super friends”…oh wait, I think the rumor is that Kobe is going to play power forward this season because he needs a challenge…
This is sort of like the usa now. The rich get richer, poor get poorer. I’m starting to wonder if we are going to have Minny fans going to Chicago and doing “Occupy” protests or something at their arena.
I thought for sure the league would trade Paul to the Knicks. Off goes my 2 favorite Lakers, i guess Gasol is a bad match for coach Brown
@Sam is all over it:
[espn.go.com]
Yep espn says the trade hit a snag. I don’t get wtf town wld do this. Scola/gasol are almost the same type of player
Sry…htown…damn iPad auto correct