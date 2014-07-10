Report: Jackson Hasn’t Heard From ‘Melo But Remains Optimistic

All indications are that Carmelo Anthony will re-sign with the New York Knicks. And though Phil Jackson is confident Anthony will choose to stay in New York, a report by ESPN says that he has texted Carmelo “several times” of late and has yet to hear back.

The story is courtesy of Ian Begley and Fred Katz. Also crucial note here is that Anthony’s agent, Leon Rose, says his client is still undecided on his future.

New York Knicks president Phil Jackson said Thursday that he hadn’t heard from free agent Carmelo Anthony in recent days but remained confident that Anthony would re-sign with the Knicks. Jackson’s optimism stems in part from the rapport he’s established with Anthony through the Knicks’ meetings with the free-agent forward. Jackson said he and Anthony “really struck a chord” during their conversations and “the two of us, I think, feel really passionately about what we’re trying to get accomplished.”… Jackson said the Knicks have made five different contract offers to Anthony, one of which is believed to be a maximum contract offer of $129 million over five years. Anthony’s agent, Leon Rose, told ESPN.com on Wednesday afternoon that his client “hasn’t made a decision yet.”… Jackson said he’d texted Anthony several times in recent days and hasn’t heard back from the seven-time All Star.

Though Jackson initially balked at offering Anthony a five-year, $129 million deal, his decision to do ultimately so has been instrumental in Carmelo reportedly leaning towards re-signing with New York. That Anthony agrees with Jackson’s vision for the team going forward is of utmost importance, too. The Knicks will likely have ample cap space to add quality free agents next summer, and Jackson has even been making aggressive, long-shot attempts to improve the team for 2014-2015.

All of that surely appeals to Anthony, but that he’s been incommunicado with Jackson in recent days still isn’t a good sign for New York. It’s been conventional wisdom for almost a week that Carmelo would re-up with the Knicks, but his refusal to contact Jackson and Rose’s insistence that he’s yet to make up his mind casts legitimate doubt on that assumption.

Nevertheless, Jackson is clearly optimistic about New York’s position with Anthony. The longer he goes without hearing from Carmelo, however, the more likely it seems that the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers are still in the running.

Will Carmelo re-sign with the Knicks?

