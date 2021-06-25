Former Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle has gotten his wish. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Jason Kidd will return to Dallas to become the franchise’s next head coach, joining former Nike executive Nico Harrison as part of a reshuffling in a few separate areas of the team.

News of the Mavericks’ interest in Kidd, who has spent the last two years as an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers, has been circulating for a few days, with Carlisle, recently hired by the Indiana Pacers, indicating that he wanted Kidd to get the job due to his similarities with Luka Doncic. On Thursday evening, reports began popping up that Harrison would join Dallas’ front office, with the team having an eye on bringing Kidd on board.

Kidd was drafted by the Mavericks and spent two stints with the team. During his second spell in the Lone Star State, Kidd was the point guard on the Mavs side that won the only championship in franchise history. His coaching career is not quite as decorated — Kidd spent a year as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets before joining the Milwaukee Bucks, where he spent three and a half seasons before getting fired. For his career, Kidd has accrued a 183-190 record as a head coach.