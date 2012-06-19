Report: Jason Kidd “Can’t Rule Out The Bulls” In Free Agency

Jason Kidd wants a team where he can win with a reduced role. That could still be the Mavericks, but the longtime Dallas point guard has also said today he’s eyeing another team once July 1 hits: The Bulls.

The 39-year-old likes what Chicago offers in a role behind Derrick Rose when he returns healthy, and possibly a larger role before then. It’s smart for every free agent to pay lip service to potential suitors, so Kidd’s comments to the Daily Herald shouldn’t be reason for the Mavs’ to get nostalgic yet. Still, the fit could be ideal at this stage of his Hall of Fame career.

“I can’t rule out the Bulls,” Kidd said Monday. “They’re a team that competes. They play extremely hard. I could end up there, too, to try to help win. I wouldn’t rule them out.”

The Bulls’ backcourt could be in upheaval. John Lucas and Mike James are both unrestricted free agents and could draw interest â€” it’s full of risk, however, because of their sample sizes â€” because of how well they played in their short bursts this season. The Bulls also have an option on C.J. Watson â€” pay him $3.4 million, opt out for next season. As those domino pieces fall, so could Kidd’s future in Chicago.

“My days of playing 38 minutes are over,” he said. “Right now, physically and mentally, I feel great and would love to compete. I would be fine starting or not starting. I do want to finish the games, though. “I think at this point in my career, it’s about winning and hopefully having the opportunity to win another championship.”

“It’s wide open. I would love to go back to Dallas, but we’ll see what other teams come out,” Kidd added. “I haven’t really put a lot of thought into anything. I’ve just been working out.

What’s a good fit for Kidd?

