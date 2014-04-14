Report: Joe Dumars Out As GM Of Pistons But Will Remain As Advisor

According to one of those ubiquitous sources, “familiar with the situation,” the Detroit Pistons have elected not to renew Joe Dumars’ contract as the head of basketball operations. Earlier in the week, the Detroit News reported Dumars was telling peers this would be his last season at the helm of personnel in Motown.

The Detroit Pistons have decided not to renew Joe Dumars’ contract as president of basketball operations, a person familiar with the situation said Sunday. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made any announcement on Dumars’ future, says Dumars will remain with the Pistons as an adviser.

While the Pistons look to hire a new general manager, ownership executives Phil Norment and Bob Wentworth will supervise preparations for the draft and free agency.

We already mentioned some of Dumars’ highs as a GM, including winning executive of the year in 2003 and an NBA title in 2004. But Detroit last went to the playoffs in 2009, and they had a lot of salary cap available this summer, which Dumars spent on Josh Smith and Brandon Jennings. After Maurice Cheeks — Dumars’ choice for their new coach this summer to lead the revamped roster — clashed with players, he was fired in February. It was a sign Dumars’ days in Detroit were dwindling.

If you want to remember Dumars in a more positive light, check out Mitch Albom’s piece about him for the Detroit Free Press.

But Dumars will remain in an advisory role with the organization, though it’s unclear how that role will be defined moving forward. Remember, Doug Collins was supposed to remain as an advisor for the Sixers last summer, but we doubt Sam Hinkie is asking him for much advice.

