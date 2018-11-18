Getty Image

One of the biggest surprises at the start of the 2018-19 NBA season has been the Sacramento Kings. While it was expected to be another rebuilding year in Sacramento, the Kings have started the year 8-7 behind the emerging backcourt duo of De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield. It’s possible the team tapers off as the year marches on, but the early returns on Sacramento are encouraging.

But because these are the Sacramento Kings, something incredibly dumb has to happen amid this success. That thing is a report via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, which brings word that head coach David Joerger could be in some hot water that might cost him his job.

The issue reportedly stems from how Joerger is handing prized young forward Marvin Bagley, who was taken with the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. According to Haynes, the Kings brass still wants to use this year to build with an eye on the future, while Joerger wants to win now.