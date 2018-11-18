The Kings Are Reportedly Unhappy With David Joerger’s Handling Of Marvin Bagley

11.17.18 45 mins ago

Getty Image

One of the biggest surprises at the start of the 2018-19 NBA season has been the Sacramento Kings. While it was expected to be another rebuilding year in Sacramento, the Kings have started the year 8-7 behind the emerging backcourt duo of De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield. It’s possible the team tapers off as the year marches on, but the early returns on Sacramento are encouraging.

But because these are the Sacramento Kings, something incredibly dumb has to happen amid this success. That thing is a report via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, which brings word that head coach David Joerger could be in some hot water that might cost him his job.

The issue reportedly stems from how Joerger is handing prized young forward Marvin Bagley, who was taken with the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. According to Haynes, the Kings brass still wants to use this year to build with an eye on the future, while Joerger wants to win now.

Around The Web

TAGSDavid Joergermarvin bagleySACRAMENTO KINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP