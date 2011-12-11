Report: Lakers Pull out of Chris Paul Trade; Moving on Dwight Howard

Around midnight Eastern time last night, Marc Stein reported that the Lakers abruptly pulled themselves out of the three-team deal they put together to get themselves Chris Paul not once but twice.
After an entire day of unsuccessfully trying to restructure the deal in a way that makes everyone happy, it seems like it was just too much for the Lakers to deal with. They’re shifting gears to get themselves Dwight Howard and are already taking steps to make it happen.
From Stein:
The Lakers informed the league-owned Hornets and the Rockets they were pulling out of the stonewalled deal, sources said, and instead trading Lamar Odom to the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas is able to accommodate Odom’s $8.9 million salary without surrendering any prized assets thanks to a new trade exception created through the Mavericks’ three-team deal with New York and Washington earlier Saturday that landed Tyson Chandler with the Knicks.
Sources said the Lakers, in return for shedding the unhappy Odom’s salary and sending him to a team one source close to the situation said he’s “excited” to join, will receive Dallas’ 2012 first-round pick and possibly additional draft considerations.
And then on Howard:
The Lakers, meanwhile, will now focus on trying to outduel the New Jersey Nets in trade talks for Dwight Howard. The Orlando Magic center publicly confirmed Saturday that he has asked to be traded, with the Nets, Lakers and Mavs on his wish list. Sources told ESPN The Magazine’s Chris Broussard that the Magic will ask for both Andrew Bynum and Pau Gasol for Howard; ESPN.com reported last week that the Nets are prepared to send center Brook Lopez and two future first-round picks to the Magic as well as offer to take back the cap-clogging contract of Hedo Turkoglu to facilitate the deal.
Via ESPN
Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
mark it here, Chauncey to the Lakers!
If I’m Orlando I would take the jersey deal. Getting rid of that absurd contract that bum turko-douches is a blessing in disguise and will help free up a ton of cap space
^i hope!!!
i hope chauncey is a laker. dnt u hate it when some1 fucks up your “^” symbol by posting a comment a minute b4 u do? lol
If the Lakers do trade Pau and Bynum for Dwight, who will play PF for the Lakers?
derrick caracter…………shit!
the lakers can’t trade both gasol and bynum, period. their starting lineup would be bryant, fisher, howard, artest, and walton-caracter-kapono. they would seriously suck.
dude i hope they dont trade both pau and bynum to the Magics. They are overpaying like crazy if the Nets offer is 2 draft picks with Lopez. We got that TPE for a reason.
whats with the bulls getting in on the D12 sweepstakes now.
I’d laugh if no one wanted CP3 and he was stuck in New Orleans. I mean if the clippers are refusing to give up Gordon and Warriors refuse to give up Curry, then what? Paul stays or the Hornets trade him for some Lucky Charms?
@balooga
Does that scare you that the Bulls are trying to get Dwight? it shouldn’t. I don’t think he likes Chicago or DRose. I don’t have anything to back that up other than he’s injured DRose pretty badly twice on drives to the basket. And I think DRose kinda snatched his MvP award and Adidas from him. He probably feels that joining Rose would make him a number 2 guy. Because I honestly can’t see why he would want to go anywhere other than Chicago. Just for shoe sells alone he should want to be there.
yeah this is much better for them. Go after Howard, like I said, a player like Howard doesnt come along often, Paul, yes. There are at least two to three other point guards I would take over Paul easily right now, Howard, there are few other players I would take over him, let alone centers.
And if they somehow got Chauncey that would be great! Love him as a player, leader, and he is tough both on and off the court. It couldnt have been easy getting traded cuz a fucking whiner like Anthony wanted NY so badly, then get waived by that same team. Be nice to see him go to a team where I know he would be used greatly and be comepletely welcomed.
I agree with all sentiments about the NO situation. They will not get a deal as good as what was being offered and deserve to lose him via free agency now. If they dont, they will wind up sending him to some shitty team for bits and pieces that will not help their team the way this trade would have. Great job NBA, you really got this one right…ruined their already damaged and shady rep, all the while probably losing Paul for bit players or nothing at all.
@Chicagorilla: hell yes it does! with those two there it would be extremely attractive to play with two unselfish superstars. with that said i read a pretty good article off ESPNCHICAGO.
in it, the writer said that the package would center around Noah, Deng, Gibson or Asik. He said that the Magics see it difficult to build a franchise around Deng and Noah who are both getting paid huge bucks and Gibson/Asik are both due for a big paycheck. ‘
Hm never heard about him not liking Rose on a personal level, but about the shoes. It’s tough for a bigman to sell shoes since everybody (including “bigmen” at rec leagues who like to dribble the ball upcourt and shoot J’s) want to play like guards.
[espn.go.com]
congrats on getting Rip though. He finally got out of that crappy situation in Detroit. Didn’t he go for 30 last season? I remember thinking about picking him up for fantasy after that, then he got no PT after that game. -_-
btw why the F did the Pistons pay big bucks for Ben Gordon and Charlie V??????
@Balooga
Nah I never heard of anything personal between D12 and Rose, but there must be something there. If you listen to Dwights interviews after he twice injured Rose on Drives to the basket, for a supposed nice guy and fellow adidas mate, Dwight had kind of a “so what” tone when addressing the whole situation.
The Bulls own the Bobcats pick i believe. There is a great chance of the Bobcats sucking balls this season. If the Orlando Magic want to get Value for Dwight then they would take that Draft Pick over Deng. They don’t have to take Deng back in the trade. But if they do, they could unload Turk in the deal also which would be a much better player to have for the same money.
The Bulls got extremely lucky in getting Rip (don’t know if its a done deal yet) because he fits so perfectly with what they do. They already have plenty of plays they use for Kyle Korver that are similar to the style of plays Rip likes to run.
Even without the big man, this puts the Bulls back into title contention. Adding Dwight would just guarantee at least 2-3 chips.
And I have no idea why the Pistons would pay for two guys who are one-dimensional tweeners. That was one of the worst move Dumars has ever made.
@Chicagorilla: i think they’re unloading Turks contract forsure if a Dwight trade goes down. but it doesn’t seem like Chicago is a real possibilty since Dwight seems to be dictating where he wants to go
paul millsap would be nice..
i hope we land howard! kb is ticked…i think we should amnesty metta so we have cap..i dont like turko but if that is what it takes to get this deal done..lets do it!
…New Orleans asking the Clippers for Eric Gordon, Chris Kaman, Eric Bledsoe, Al-Farouq Aminu, & two draft picks for CP3…WTF…WHAT THE FUCK are they smoking! Ain’t no way in hell anyone would give all that up for over player
I think Pau Gasol is more valuable a center than Howard, don’t do it L.A.