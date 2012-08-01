Report: Lakers Seriously Interested In C.J. Miles

Maybe the Lakers don’t get Dwight Howard. Maybe a deal never comes through, they stick with Andrew Bynum and the big fella grows up a little bit and stops shooting ridiculous threes and parking in handicap spots. Then, maybe Howard ends up in Houston and has the worst season of his life (some fans would love that, wouldn’t they?). Hollywood is preparing for the possibility and on the court, they’ve done what they can to improve the team without landing the best big man in the league.

They added Steve Nash. Then, they picked up Antawn Jamison. Now, it sounds like they’re one of three teams with a chance at C.J. Miles. The 6-6 swingman has spent his entire career in Utah, and two seasons ago looked like he was developing into one of the league’s best under-the-radar players. Last year didn’t go according to plan – he averaged just 8.4 points and shot 38 percent from the floor – even if the Jazz were one of the league’s surprises, making the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

The free agency options for the 25-year-old have dwindled over the past few weeks, and even if we believe he’s one of the 10 best players still available, there are only a few spots that probably interest him. One is going back to Utah. How much they want him back is hard to say. They’ve had a month to show him his worth, and have yet to do anything. The Salt Lake Tribune reports Miles and Jazz coach Tyrone Corbin had issues, with Miles voicing complaints about the coach’s ability to communicate with the team.

Cleveland is interested. But the team drawing the most attention is the Lakers. They could land Miles for their $3.09 taxpayer exception, and if they did, he’d be another younger athlete to come in off the bench and provide shooting alongside their stars.

Matt Barnes is not coming back to L.A. So this might come down to how ready the team believes Devin Ebanks to be. He started a few games last season, 12 in all, but right now, his game is 17 feet and in. Miles would give the team another good, and sometimes very good threat. He’s a career 33 percent three-point shooter. Miles would combine with Metta World Peace to create a solid one-two punch at the small forward spot, and give the team someone else to use in spot situations against West rivals like Kevin Durant, Rudy Gay and Manu Ginobili.

Would he make a big difference in L.A.?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.