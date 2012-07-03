Report: Landry Fields Agrees To A $20 Million Deal With Toronto

#New York Knicks
07.03.12 6 years ago

The Toronto Raptors have offered, and Landry Fields has verbally accepted, ESPN’s Marc Stein is reporting, a three-year, $20 million contract that is similar to Omer Asik‘s deal with Houston. That is, Fields will get a salary bump in the third season.

The deal is a shot across the bow against the Knicks. Jeremy Lin is one of Fields’ closest friends on the team and is also a free agent this summer, and it also puts a crink in a sign-and-trade that has been rumored that would have sent Fields and others to Phoenix for Steve Nash. Last season, Fields averaged 8.8 points per game in almost 26 minutes, shooting 56 percent from the field.

Is this paying too much?

