Despite attending a promotional event that was determined to violate the NBA’s health and safety protocols this week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will not face a suspension from the league. The report of the event comes via Dave McMenamin of ESPN, while Adrian Wojnarowski brings word of James skirting any sort of required time off.

Per McMenamin, James was joined by Drake and Michael B. Jordan, among others, at an event for a tequila that has his backing. There were protocols in place to keep the event safe, but that reportedly did not stop it from being in violation of the NBA’s rules.

The tequila was poured at a brief outdoor photo shoot, and invitees, including recording artist Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan, had to produce proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result in order to attend. Even with those measures, James, who has declined to say whether he has received the COVID-19 vaccination, was found to be in violation of the league’s health and safety protocols.

Having said this, Wojnarowski reports that the event had enough safeguards in place that James will not receive any sort of suspension, although it’s unclear of James faces other forms of reprimand.

LeBron James won't be suspended for protocols violation, sources tell ESPN. Nature of event didn't rise to a threat level of virus spread, as described in @McTen's story below. Suns-Lakers Game 1 on Sunday. https://t.co/nEAcnBsbvv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 22, 2021

The Lakers knocked off the Golden State Warriors earlier this week in the play-in tournament to earn the 7-seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They’ll attempt to defend their status as champions on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST against the Phoenix Suns.