Report: LeBron Won’t Take Additional Meetings

#Miami Heat #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.09.14 4 years ago

LeBron James left his sit-down with Pat Riley and the Miami Heat today undecided on his future. Despite that indecision, Yahoo Sports’ Marc Spears reports that James won’t be meeting with any other teams.

ESPN’s Chris Broussard and TNT’s David Aldridge echoed that news, adding that James will discuss his future with his family before coming to a decision.

Though LeBron has yet to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers face-to-face as far as the public knows, there was rampant internet speculation two days ago that Dan Gilbert flew his private jet to South Florida. Could he have been there to court with James?

If so, the news that James won’t be meeting with any additional suitors hardly spells doom for the Cavs. If those rumors are nothing more than that, though, this certainly doesn’t speak positively of Cleveland’s chances to bring LeBron home to Ohio.

What does this mean for the Cavaliers?

