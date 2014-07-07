Report: Mavs Focus On Parsons With LeBron And Carmelo Unlikely

The most likely outcomes of LeBron James’ increasingly frenzied free agency are that he re-signs with the Miami Heat or returns to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Carmelo Anthony, meanwhile, has seemingly narrowed his choices to the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers. The Dallas Mavericks are chasing both stars, but are currently on the outside looking in to sign either player. All is not lost for Mark Cuban and company, though – acquiring Chandler Parsons would certainly be a nice consolation prize.

A report by ESPN’s Chris Broussard says that the unlikelihood Dallas will land James or Anthony has led it to pursue Parsons more vehemently.

Dallas, believing it likely will lose out on both LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, will attempt to sign Chandler Parsons away from the Houston Rockets.

The Mavericks are smart to shift their attention elsewhere. Team officials met with Anthony in Dallas and made contact with James’ agent, Rich Paul, last week. With the most recent intel placing the Mavs off of each player’s list of finalists, they need to find alternate means to improving their talent on the wing.

Parsons is a fantastic fit for Dallas in that regard, but it remains to be seen whether or not he’s a realistic mark. The Rockets did Parsons a favor by declining the team option for the final season of his rookie, second-round contract, allowing him an extra year of major earning potential. Plus, doing so made him a restricted free agent, giving Houston the opportunity to match any offer sheet he signs with another team.

The goodwill built up by the Rockets in letting Parsons hit free agency one year earlier than anticipated could be too much for him to leave behind. Many even assume that the two sides could have an agreement already in place that hinges on a decision by James or Anthony. If the Mavs offer Parsons a maximum salary or close to it before either superstar is officially the market, though, they’ll put the Rockets in an unenviable position. Do they play things out with James and Anthony? Or match an offer to Parsons that will tie up their available cap space?

These are the wrinkles of free agency that can go easily unnoticed but often help decide the fate of a franchise. Parsons is one of the many players whose future largely depends on LeBron and Carmelo, and that could mean he ends up a Maverick when things are finally said and done.

Should the Rockets match any offer for Parsons?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.