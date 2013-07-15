Report: Metta World Peace Goes Home, Signs With The Knicks

07.15.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

The Artist Formerly Known as Ron Artest, Metta World Peace, is heading home to New York, reports Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski. After clearing waivers, Metta has signed a two-year deal worth $3.2 million, according to Woj’s league sources.

While Metta’s dad might be “elated” about the news, Metta isn’t so sure.

Despite Wojnarowski’s reportâ€”which is gospel at this pointâ€”like most things with Metta, he threw a curveball in a text. USA Today’s Sam Amick tweets that Metta wouldn’t confirm the signing at first.

But since the confusion, Metta has established that he’s going to his hometown Knicks, just don’t expect him to change his intense demeanor on the court.

Here are a couple reactions to the news on Twitter:

Andâ€”to mark the occasion since Metta’s in Las Vegas to watch some summer leagueâ€”Metta and the standard bearer of all things Knicks, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, embraced on the sideline after talking.

How do you think Metta World Peace will do with the Knicks?

