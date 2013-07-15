Report: Metta World Peace Goes Home, Signs With The Knicks

The Artist Formerly Known as Ron Artest, Metta World Peace, is heading home to New York, reports Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski. After clearing waivers, Metta has signed a two-year deal worth $3.2 million, according to Woj’s league sources.

While Metta’s dad might be “elated” about the news, Metta isn’t so sure.

Despite Wojnarowski’s reportâ€”which is gospel at this pointâ€”like most things with Metta, he threw a curveball in a text. USA Today’s Sam Amick tweets that Metta wouldn’t confirm the signing at first.

Metta World Peace text to USAT on whether deal is done with the Knicks: "No. I'm still talking to other people." Don't kill the messenger… — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 15, 2013

But since the confusion, Metta has established that he’s going to his hometown Knicks, just don’t expect him to change his intense demeanor on the court.

Metta World Peace on playing in NY: "People will be mad. When I'm in between these lines, my son can say something to me & I won't hear it." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 15, 2013

Metta World Peace at Knicks summer league game, "I appreciate the opportunity to add my molecules to their chemistry" pic.twitter.com/jMuieIQpA7 — Beyond The Buzzer (@BeyondTheBuzzer) July 15, 2013

Here are a couple reactions to the news on Twitter:

Metta World Peace agrees to join the 1993 Knicks. #AlternateUniverse — Royce Webb, ESPN NBA (@RoyceWebb) July 15, 2013

Woj says Metta World Peace to Knicks, Metta World Peace says Metta World Peace is still talking to other teams. I believe Woj. — Dylan Murphy (@DylanTMurphy) July 15, 2013

"Don't even need to look at the contract. What is it, a dollar? That's fine, just give me the paper and let me sign it." – @MettaWorldPeace — Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) July 15, 2013

Andâ€”to mark the occasion since Metta’s in Las Vegas to watch some summer leagueâ€”Metta and the standard bearer of all things Knicks, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, embraced on the sideline after talking.

How do you think Metta World Peace will do with the Knicks?

