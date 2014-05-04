Report: Michael Carter-Williams To Be Named Rookie Of The Year

Philadelphia’s Michael Carter-Williams will be named this season’s NBA Rookie of the Year, according to a NJ.com report. The 6-6 point guard stole the spotlight from opening night and never let up. On the season, he averaged 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, as well as 1.9 steals.

The award will be officially announced next week.

This draft class wasn’t very strong, and Orlando’s Victor Oladipo was widely regarded as MCW’s only competition for this award, so this announcement was more of a foregone conclusion than a surprise.

What do you think?

