Report: Michael Carter-Williams To Be Named Rookie Of The Year

#Philadelphia 76ers
05.04.14 4 years ago

Philadelphia’s Michael Carter-Williams will be named this season’s NBA Rookie of the Year, according to a NJ.com report. The 6-6 point guard stole the spotlight from opening night and never let up. On the season, he averaged 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, as well as 1.9 steals.

The award will be officially announced next week.

This draft class wasn’t very strong, and Orlando’s Victor Oladipo was widely regarded as MCW’s only competition for this award, so this announcement was more of a foregone conclusion than a surprise.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSDimeMagLatest NewsMichael Carter-WilliamsPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP