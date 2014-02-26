Report: Milwaukee Finalizing Buyout With Caron Butler

Milwaukee will finalize a buyout today for small forward Caron Butler, according to a report from ESPN.com. Butler is on the final year of his contract, making $8 million this season for the worst team in the NBA. This move will make him an unrestricted free agent by Friday. The deadline to sign with another team and be eligible in the playoffs is midnight on Saturday night, so the timing couldn’t be better for the 33-year-old.

The Bucks, sitting at 11-45, are driving for the No. 1 pick in this summer’s draft and have no real use for the 6-7 forward. With young players like Brandon Knight, Khris Middleton and, most importantly, Giannis Antetokounmpo, needing floor time, Butler’s inefficient 24.1 minutes per game was only stalling the inevitable.

On the season, the former All-Star is averaging 11 points per game, but shooting under 39 percent from the floor. However, he’s still a capable three-point shooter and a solid rebounder at the small forward spot, grabbing 4.6 a night this year.

ESPN.com is reporting the Miami Heat are the favorites to sign him. Butler played the first two seasons of his career with the Heat, and was one of the key components in the trade to acquire Shaquille O’Neal in 2004.

Where should Butler go?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.