Some NBA players are struggling to get shots up during quarantine. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jayson Tatum have all mentioned that they do not have hoops at their homes, and as such, there are limitations to what guys can do while they’re stuck in one place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league has decided to comply with state and federal guidelines by shutting down practice facilities, again limiting options for players. But according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the NBA is going to open its facilities back up under a very specific set of circumstances.

As Wojnarowski tells it, as long as states relax stay-at-home orders, NBA teams are allowed to open up their facilities to players. This would only be for voluntary individual workouts, however, while larger workouts are still prohibited.

Beginning on May 1, the NBA is allowing teams to open their practice facilities to players in cities and states where local governments have eased stay-at-home orders, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2020

Sources: Teams will be allowed to make facilities open to players on a voluntary basis for individual work, but larger group workouts will still be prohibited. In NBA markets that aren't loosening restrictions, league plans to work w/ teams on other arrangements for players. https://t.co/yZSKsXedW1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2020

A major reason for this decision is reportedly what is going down in Georgia. The state’s governor, Brian Kemp, controversially gave the green light to opening up things like gyms. NBA players apparently asked their orgs what to do in this situation, and Wojnarowski reports, teams would rather that players are in their gyms and not a YMCA somewhere getting shots up.

As Georgia moves toward opening certain businesses — including gymasiums — some players were asking their teams if they should consider traveling there to find a way to play. Organizations wants players in safe/clean team environments, not a fitness center in suburban Atlanta. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2020

Naturally, this leads to a question about whether or not the league will start to move toward restarting its season. The answer: no.

NBA's decision on opening practice facilities to players in markets where governments may be loosening stay-at-home orders doesn't mean a resumption of season is imminent. The NBA is still unsure on if/when it can play again. But getting players safely into gyms was a priority. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2020

There’s no good answer in this situation — it is assuredly far too early for this move, but considering the alternative is players going to environments that teams cannot control, this is the league’s attempt at making the best of a bad situation. Hopefully things don’t come to this and states listen to scientists and medical professionals about when doing this sort of thing will be safe, but if it does, here’s to hoping players taking advantage of this — along with the workers necessary to keep these facilities clean — are able to stay healthy.