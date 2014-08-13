Report: NBA’s Five-Game Christmas Day Schedule Is Finalized

08.13.14 4 years ago

The 2014-2015 regular season schedule will be released live on NBA TV at 9:00 ET later today. But why wait that long to find out the slate of games on what’s become the league’s marquee day? Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Washington Wizards-New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs join Cleveland Cavaliers-Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers-Chicago Bulls, and Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Clippers to round out the NBA’s five-game showcase on Christmas.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Dime previously reported on LeBron’s return to South Beach, Kobe Bryant and Derrick Rose taking center stage in Chicago, and the latest installment of the Warriors-Clippers bloodbath.

Wizards-Knicks is a fine match-up featuring multiple All-Stars, but the addition of Thunder-Spurs is primed to make this Christmas Day especially memorable for hoops fans. It may lack the cache of Cavs-Heat, market size of Lakers-Bulls, and physicality of Warriors-Clippers, but no game on December 25 will feature better basketball than the rematch between the Western Conference Finalists.

So start thinking of believable excuses to blow-off family obligations on Christmas. We’re in for an epic day of hoops.

What Christmas game are you most looking forward to?

