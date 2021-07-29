The Brooklyn Nets are picking up a second first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets and the Phoenix Suns agreed to a deal that will see the defending Western Conference champions send the No. 29 selection on Thursday night to Brooklyn.

There are some players who will be included in the move, too. Phoenix will add some shooting in the form of Landry Shamet, while the Nets will pick up an end of the bench guard in Jevon Carter.

Brooklyn has traded guard Landry Shamet to Phoenix for Jevon Carter and the 29th pick in tonight's draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

For Shamet, this marks a reunion with Monty Williams, who was an assistant in Philadelphia when he suited up for the Sixers. Wojnarowski noted that Williams is a “significant supporter” of Shamet, who brings some floor spacing. Last season, Shamet appeared in largely a reserve role for the Nets and averaged 9.3 points in 23 minutes per game while connecting on 38.7 percent of his threes.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, gets a good defensive guard in Carter, but now, they have picks number 27 and 29 in the first round of the Draft. They could, theoretically, use them to acquire some reinforcements behind their big three, or package them together in a deal that would lead to them bringing in someone more established.