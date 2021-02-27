Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: Pascal Siakam Will Be Out Through The All-Star Break Due To The NBA’s Health And Safety Protocol

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Toronto Raptors went through Friday night’s game without Pascal Siakam, head coach Nick Nurse, and five other members of their coaching staff due to the NBA’s Health and Safety protocol. The team was able to pick up a win, a 122-111 victory over the Houston Rockets, and if they are going to win their next handful of games before the All-Star break, they’ll have to do it without the services of their standout forward.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Siakam is expected to be out until after the league starts back up following next Sunday’s game. This means that the 2020 All-Star Game selection will miss a trio of tilts against squads below Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings.

It’s unclear whether this will also apply to the myriad of coaches who are away from the team due to the protocol — assistant Sergio Scariolo was in charge on Friday night. This season, Siakam has averaged 20.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 35.8 minutes a night for the Raptors, which started the year slow but have won nine of the 14 games they’ve played in February. Should he be cleared to return to action immediately after the All-Star break, Siakam would take the floor on March 11 for Toronto’s tilt against the Atlanta Hawks.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
Tom Green Talks About Embracing The #VanLife In America’s Southwest
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Sex-Themed Podcasts To Listen To In 2021
by: Twitter
×