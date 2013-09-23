Report: Paul George “Finalizing” Five-Year Max Contract Extension With The Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers wing Paul George already alluded to it last week, and now it appears closer to reality. League sources informed Yahoo! Sports that the 23-year-old George appears set to sign a five-year, $90 million maximum contract extension with the Indiana Pacers.

The sources tell Y! Sports the deal is set to be signed some time this week. George was named the NBA’s 2012-13 Most Improved Player, and upped his regular season scoring averaging and shooting percentage in the playoffs. The Pacers were within one game in Miami of advancing to the NBA Finals.

They’ve only gotten better this offseason when Larry Bird returned as President. The Pacers’ woeful bench last year was improved after trading for Luis Scola and signing Chris Copeland away from the Knicks. They re-signed David West to a three-year, $36 million deal, and signed C.J. Watson to backup George Hill at point guard. Danny Granger is set to return from injury next season, and Lance Stephenson has seen his play improve with another year in the NBA under his belt.

By locking down George, the Pacers seem poised to be contending for a title for the next half decade and beyond.

