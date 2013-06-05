Report: Portland Wants To Trade The No. 10 Pick In The NBA Draft

In our last mock draft, we had Portland taking international big man Rudy Gobert in the first round, yet conceded we had no clue what the team wanted to do. It turns out we’re not alone. There are reports indicating that if the draft were held today, the Blazers would trade this pick because they’re not enamored with any of the available players.

John Canzano of The Oregonian reports he’s hearing whispers that if there aren’t any prospects that can help the team out immediately, team management will look to deal the pick.

The Blazers might be young, with a lot of core players still struggling to reach their prime, but they’re also a lottery team that has one of the worst benches in the league. A few of the prospects that could be available — players like Michael Carter-Williams, C.J. McCollum, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kelly Olynyk — are projected as viable role players at the next level. They could all help Portland return to the playoffs.

With that being said, the Blazers’ oldest core player is LaMarcus Aldridge. He’s 27. Swinging a deal for a veteran wouldn’t be such a bad thing, especially when you see playoff contenders like Brooklyn, Boston, Dallas and the Lakers all struggling to acquire younger, more athletic pieces. If Portland wants to make a move, we’re guessing they’ll have a handful of willing suitors.

What should Portland do?

