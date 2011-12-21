Report: Samuel Dalembert Signs With The Houston Rockets

12.21.11 7 years ago

Just this morning it was considered all but done that free agent center Samuel Dalembert would be joining the Sacramento Kings. But in the end, it looks like he’ll be taking his seven-foot frame to Houston. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, Dalembert has signed a two-year, $14 million with the Rockets.

The second year of Dalembert’s deal is team option for $7 million with a $1.5 million buyout if it’s declined. This is a smart move by Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, giving him a chance to see if Dalembert is the right man for the job. It’s no secret that the Rockets still covet Pau Gasol, and this deal gives them flexibility for the future.

