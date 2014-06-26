Report: Sixers “Really, Really, Really” Want Andrew Wiggins

The Philadelphia 76ers have had eyes for Andrew Wiggins since last year. After failing to win the lottery, though, most assumed their dreams of landing him were dashed. However, Sixers GM Sam Hinkie and company have been relentless in their pursuit of trading up to snag Wiggins, and a new report says they might go all-in on draft night to get their man.

The report is courtesy of the Daily NewsBob Cooney.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are apparently still undecided on who they will select with the number one pick just hours before the draft, but have clearly narrowed their choice to Wiggins and Jabari Parker. And because the Orlando Magic already shipped Arron Afflalo to the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland’s likely top trade option is now off the table.

If the Cavs take parker, then, there’s a slim chance that Wiggins will be there when Philly selects third. The Milwaukee Bucks aren’t enamored with the Canadian sensation and recently brought Dante Exum in for a workout.

The Sixers appear intent on bringing Wiggins into the fold, however, and the surest means to doing so is still completing a trade with Cleveland for the number one pick. And if they value him as much as it seems on the surface, no expense should be spared – even if that means surrendering both of their lottery picks and Thaddeus Young. Legitimate opportunities to acquire transcendent players are few and far between, and Philadelphia’s bold desire for Wiggins suggests that the Sixers believe he could be just such a force.

We’re just over four hours until the Cavaliers are on the clock. Buckle up.

Is Wiggins worth Young and Philly’s two lottery picks?

