The NBA is in the midst of trying to sort out when its 2020-21 season is going to tip off. In one corner, there’s a proposal to begin just before Christmas, which would cut into the amount of time players have to rest after this past campaign but would lead to more revenue and an avoidance of the Olympics. In the other, there’s pushing things back to January, largely to give players more time to get ready for the season even if it means bringing in less cash.

According to new reporting by Shams Charania of The Athletic, one of these two start dates — Dec. 22 and Jan. 18 — could be decided upon soon. Charania reports that the Players’ Association will vote on that first date later this week, with the sense being among some players that tipping things off before Christmas is “inevitable.”

The NBPA, led by executive director Michele Roberts, started formal conference calls with players from all 30 teams this week. Players have been holding calls with the NBPA beginning Monday and will go through Thursday morning. Players coming out of several meetings believe a Dec. 22 start is inevitable, sources said. For the NBA and the players union, the two major issues in discussions so far have revolved around the start date — Dec. 22 or around Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 18 — and the player payments withholding/escrow amount.

The financials are obviously going to be at the center of things the two sides negotiate — things like escrow and TV networks wanting to renegotiate deals if they don’t play on Christmas, per Charania, are being considered. The vote on the Dec. 22 start is apparently slated to have on either Thursday or Friday.