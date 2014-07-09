Report: Source Says “90 Percent Chance” LeBron Returns To Cleveland

LeBron James is currently spending time in Las Vegas with members of the Miami Heat organization, but that doesn’t mean he’s re-signing in South Beach. According to Chris Sheridan of sheridanhoops.com, there’s a “90 percent chance” that James will return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Plugged in source says 90 percent chance @KingJames returns to #Cavs, & it'll be announced on http://t.co/UWcnreYIe0: http://t.co/KiulihOSGz — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) July 8, 2014

It’s imperative to remember that misinformation and leg-less rumors rule the day this time of year. We don’t know who Sheridan’s source is, but that a veteran NBA reporter considers this worthwhile information is what makes it worth noting.

Plus, momentum in the LeBron sweepstakes has been firmly trending in Cleveland’s direction for the past three days. Whether it’s the growing sentiment that his family and inner-circle prefers going home to Ohio or the unsubstantiated noise that Dan Gilbert flew his plane to Miami on Monday, it’s clear the Cavaliers have emerged as a possible destination for James at the very least.

Sheridan isn’t the only long-respected league reporter sensing LeBron might be Cleveland bound, either.

Cleveland has replaced Miami as my frontrunner to land LeBron James… — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 7, 2014

I'm not saying LJ to Cavs is done deal or I know 4 a fact; just my gut feeling based on many conversations I've had around this story… — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 7, 2014

These convos aren't sourced enough 4 me to report as fact. But I've heard enough to believe "the wind is blowing" LJ back home. We'll see… — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 7, 2014

It was previously reported that James would meet with Pat Riley and other Heat officials today, but his agenda instead consisted of a workout with Dwyane Wade and a rap session with Nike representatives. LeBron will sit down with Riley tomorrow, according to ESPN.

LeBron James and Pat Riley will have their long-awaited face-to-face meeting Wednesday in Las Vegas, according to league sources… The meeting with Riley on Wednesday is believed to be the first meeting James has participated in since opting out of the final two years and $42 million of his Heat contract… A person close to the situation told The Associated Press that James and Wade worked out together in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no one has publicly released James’ itinerary.

There might not be a front office executive in the league with more clout than Riley – just look at his free agency coup in 2010 for evidence of his influence.

But despite his 10 total championship rings, Riley might be playing a fixed game if Sheridan’s report is to be believed. A 90 percent chance that James leaves Miami and returns to Cleveland or otherwise, though, a face-to-face meeting with Riley will surely help clarify his second decision.

Is LeBron bound for Cleveland?

