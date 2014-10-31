Report: Spurs & Kawhi Leonard Unlikely To Reach Extension By Deadline

Spurs wing and 2014 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard was the No. 15 pick in the 2011 Draft. So he’s due an extension before tonight’s midnight deadline. According to league sources, ESPN’s Marc Stein reports the Spurs and Leonard are unlikely to agree on a new deal and he’ll become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2015.
Leonard and his reps are looking for a max deal after his Finals performance helped the Spurs capture the title four games to one over the Heat. Leonard, who defended LeBron James for much of the series, was named the Finals MVP, the second youngest in league history behind Magic Johnson‘s starring turn for the Lakers in 1980.
Still, the Spurs, who usually spread the wealth around so they can remain contenders, are balking at a max deal, something his peer from the 2011 Draft, Klay Thompson, is also seeking from the Warriors.
Here’s Stein with the latest, which has to make some Spurs fans leery:
There is a strong likelihood that Friday’s midnight deadline for contract extensions for first-round picks from the Class of 2011 will pass without a new deal for reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, according to league sources.
Sources told ESPN.com this week that Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs, despite more serious discussions between the parties in advance of the Halloween buzzer, are unlikely to come to terms during this extension window, setting up the 23-year-old to become a restricted free agent in July.
Stein adds that Leonard’s agent, Brian Elfus, has been in San Antonio this week to negotiate with Spurs officials.
The Spurs are comfortable waiting until July to assess Leonard’s worth on the open market — they hold the right match any offer sheet Leonard might sign — in the name of achieving financial stability. Even though the Spurs are defending champs and have made the last two NBA Finals, they’re still considered a small-market team in San Antonio and luxury taxes aren’t something they’re too keen on paying.
With Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili in the last year of their current deals and approaching retirement age, San Antonio wants to wait and see how this season plays out before matching what will likely be a max offer sheet from another team.
Then again, Dallas let Chandler Parsons out of the last year of his bargain basement deal, believing they’d be able to match any offer that came his way in restricted free agency this summer. Instead, Dallas’ Mark Cuban swooped in to sign him to a three-year, $46 million contract with a player option in the last year. Houston couldn’t match and instead signed Trevor Ariza.
While Klay is likely to get his extension — it remains to be seen whether it’ll be a max deal — Kawhi will have to wait. Still, it’s unlikely “The Claw” plays elsewhere. His low-key demeanor and selfless attention to staying in shape and moving the ball in San Antonio’s vaunted motion offense, make him a natural fit for the Spurs.
Leonard was out of Tuesday night’s opener against the Mavs while battling an eye infection that kept him out of all but one preseason game in October. He was at the game to accept his championship ring, though, and he’ll return to the lineup as a starting small forward in tonight’s 10 p.m. ET showdown with the Suns.
Meanwhile, six other members of the 2011 Draft have already received extensions this summer, including Kyrie Irving (Cavs), Kenneth Faried (Nuggets), Nikola Vucevic (Magic), Kemba Walker (Hornets) and the Morris twins, Marcus and Markieff (Suns).
Other 2011 Draftees remain on the last year of their deals as we approach the deadline tonight: OKC’s Reggie Jackson, Chicago’s Jimmy Butler, Milwaukee’s Brandon Knight, New York’s Iman Shumpert and Miami’s Norris Cole haven’t gotten extensions and aren’t likely to before Cinderella’s gown turns back into drab pieces of cloth at midnight. Also, Enes Kanter and Utah stopped negotiating so KAnter can become a restricted free agent in July next year, though guard Alec Burks is still elgible for an extension.
(ESPN)
Should the Spurs extend Kawhi now to lock him down?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Is proofreading a thing at Dimemag or nah?
Not that day.
The Spurs may not be able to afford to keep this dude coming up next year. Who would have thought that’s the way this Spurs team would get beat? From the inside out. If you want to beat the Spurs, beat them with your wallet, and pick up a great player at the same time. I say if you wanna take down the Spurs, overpay this guy just to wrestle him from their clutches, or at the very least make the Spurs pay way more than they want to, forcing them to give up other players, weakening that great bench of theirs.
First Duncan is most likely going to retire after this season. That’s $10,000,000 off the books. The same probably goes for Manu. That’s another $7,250,000. That’s practically a max deal with those two retired.
Next that “great bench” is a product of the best coach in the NBA, not a product of the players themselves. We see it time and time again of the Spurs trading or releasing a “great bench player” and that player never being as good ever again. Look to the Bucks and Pacers for proof of that.
Last year Kawhi played like a max contract guy for 4 games. 4 great games does not get a player a max contract. Even with those 4 games being the NBA Finals, it doesn’t make a difference.
Anyway not paying Kawhi now is a win-win for the Spurs. Two things can happen. He either plays like a max player during the season and the playoffs and earns a max deal or he plays similarly to how he played last year during the regular season and he loses all leverage during contract negotiations.
Is Kawhi going to elevate his game to elite status and pick up right where he left off in the Finals or is he going to be a more athletic, more talented Bruce Bowen? Is he going to be able to get to the rim easily, post up, hit jumpers, receive and then split double teams and play great defense on the other end or is he going to shoot corner 3’s, run fast breaks and play great defense? I have no problem paying one of these types of players a max contract.
Anyway Kawhi has to earn it.
How do you know Duncan will retire? I thought he was gonna retire a long time ago. If he does retire then what I’m saying doesn’t matter, because they won’t be the same team anyway. But I’m also saying that either way, this will be the Spurs’ last year with a team of this caliber. I disagree that you should give all the credit to the coach for the bench. We’ll see what he can do if they have to sign a bunch of scrubs. That bench has a lot more talent than most benches and that has nothing to do with coaching. Coach Pop couldn’t take you and I and a few of our buddies and turn us into a championship team.
I’m not trying to argue with every point you’ve made, but it’s hard for me not to. Your point that players who leave the Spurs don’t play as well is true but is no different a situation than with that of other players who have a great system in place, whose players get better stats while in that system and then they leave and their weaknesses are really exposed. Many players you could say that about. Look how Barea played after leaving Dallas. Look how Chandler played in New York after leaving Dallas. All the players who used to play next to Steve Nash looked much better when he set them up for easy baskets, and without his help they floundered a little on other teams. My point is that the Spurs have a great system, but they also need quality players there for it to work. If they can’t afford a better bench than Dallas, and they are missing any of the big 3, my money is on Dallas. The Bucks and the Pacers have poorly run teams. Yes I’m calling out Larry Bird. Sorry but that’s a fact. Not great systems and so of course great ex-Spurs bench players will flounder on those teams.
Oh my God I hope you can convince the Spurs not to pay Leonard, since I am not a Spurs fan. Please Lord let Leonard fall into the hands of one of my favorite teams. That would be great. Fortunately for you the Spurs will most likely show him whatever money they can, because they realize how valuable he is. The thing is, it doesn’t matter if he deserves the max or not, because some small market team might be crazy enough to offer it to him. To a small market team, he could come in and be an immediate star that they can build around, so he is looks extremely valuable to them. To compound the problem more, everyone is getting a big raise in less than 2 years, and signing Leonard to a 5 year 70 mil near max deal might be the wisest investment anyone makes next year. But can the Spurs afford it? Not if they still have the big 3. Not if they don’t want a weaker bench. I know it’s hard to face that fact as I take it you are big Spurs fan, but that’s reality. Let’s see how they fare tonight against the Suns. Personally I think the Suns will win, mainly since the Spurs are to be without Leonard. “IT for 3!”.
Lot of minor errors in that. The major error is that it ignores the Spurs will have more cap room if they don’t extend Kawhi now. They can sign others with open cap room next year (while Kawhi sits at his cap hold, significantly lower than the max), then go over the cap to retain Kawhi. As HOUSTON COULD have done with Parsons, they chose not to. But Parsons isn’t Leonard.
“Parsons isn’t Leonard.” I’m confused. Who are you saying is better? They are both great players that I would say are actually pretty much of equal value.
Leonard >>> Parsons. Offensively, he’s more efficient. He’s also a much better defender and rebounder. Nothing against Parsons, I don’t have a problem with Dallas paying him – but Kawhi is a superior all around player.
Yes I’m sure you’d need to troll the internet pasting spam if you make that much $$$.
I am sure the Spurs know what they are doing here and I baulked at the idea of him being a max-player mid-last season, but honestly, with the new CBA just around the corner, locking him into a long term contract, even at Max-level, might seem like peanuts by 2016.
he is risking going away for money to a less competitive team? fool.
That’s the most poorly written article I’ve ever seen.
Yup, Dallas let Parsons go only for Cuban to sign him to an offer sheet…. lmao
I’m sorry Kawhi. As a Spurs fan I love you but 3-4 games don’t make a max player. I’m not paying Bruce Bowen 2.0, which is what you were for 97% of the season, a max contract. Corner 3’s, fast breaks and defense don’t make you one of the best in the league. Honestly as of right now he’s not even the best player on the team.
If him and his agent are insisting on a max contract, I’m glad the Spurs didn’t offer him anything yet. He’s still under contract for this season so let him go out there and prove he’s a max contract player. It’s a win-win for the Spurs. If he goes out there and shows he can play like a max guy week in and week out then you pay the man and you have the new face of the franchise. If he goes out and plays like he did for a majority of last year then he loses all his leverage during contract negotiations.
Make him earn it and make him prove it. Go make an All-NBA team, go make an NBA All-Defensive team, become a guy who can do more than just defend, drunk and hit open jump shots. I don’t just want him to get a max deal, I want him to deserve a max deal.
I really do believe in Kawhi and I think he’ll earn a max contract very soon but you don’t get paid today for what you might do tomorrow. The world doesn’t work like that and it never has.
Before you get too happy, I can tell you that this same thing happened with Eric Bledsoe last year. You probably heard what happened after that. He got a near max deal. Can the Spurs afford a deal like that? You better hope so.
Sure they can next year the only max player on the payroll will be Tony. They won’t give Leonard the max regardless of how well he performs this year. I think they’ll see that he can buy his mama a new house for them to live in, but my money says Leonard’s deal will be heavy in performance and leadership bonus money. My money also says that young man is smart enough to know that the next two years will define his career and set the standard for the quality of play yet to be realised. He can be a great player anywhere he goes. If he plays for the Spurts for two more years he will be destined to be a legend and the greatest organization in professional sports will gladly pay the man sufficiently to help Tony and himself get a fistful of rings.
The real wildcard is how much longer does Pop want to coach. One more ring or three more years which ever comes first I predict.
The Spurs can definitely afford to give him a max deal. I’m not really sure where people are getting this “can they afford it” stuff from. The Spurs have never had a problem paying their guys and the Spurs could sign Kawhi to a max contract regardless of the cap numbers because of the Bird Rule, however all of this is besides the point. The question is if he deserves a max deal. Kawhi is a better player and has way more potential than Eric Bledsoe IMO, however Bledsoe didn’t get a near max deal. If my math is correct I think he was almost $15M off of a max or about $3M a year, which is quite a bit of money.
Don’t get me wrong, Kawhi deserves to get paid quite a bit more than he’s making now but he’s not a max. I’d say somewhere between $9-12M, instead of around $17M. He hasn’t carried the Spurs, he’s not their leader, he’s not even the best guy on the court most of the time. Now don’t get me wrong, Kawhi can prove he’s a max guy during this season and depending on his play I might be singing a different tune come next June but as of right now he just hasn’t show it.
IMO a max guy can create his own shot with defenses focusing all their attention on him. They’re reliable and consistently good. Kawhi hasn’t really done either. His defense is top notch and he can knock down open shots but so could Bruce Bowen and he wasn’t a max player. Anyway Kawhi just needs to show me more and do it consistently before he walks around demanding stuff. That’s all I’m saying. You can’t eat an egg without first cracking the shell and you can’t get a max contact before you play like a max player. I know Kawhi is capable of doing it because we’ve all seen him do it and on the biggest stage too. I just need him to do it consistently before I scream “give that man a max contract.” It’s just how I feel.
You are talking out your ass, Kawhi played lights out defense on Lebron, and scored key 3 pointers, dunks, steals and assists. He deserves max contract no doubt .
You’re talking out your ass. Name me one example of a player having 3 great games and receiving a multi-year max contract? Name a defensive specialist who can occasionally knock down a 3 that has received a max contract? It doesn’t happen. Just look at what you said yourself he can defend and run the fast break. That’s not a legitimate superstar.
Kawhi deserves to get paid decent money because he’s an outstanding player but he’s NOT Tim Duncan, he’s not Kevin Durant, he’s not Lebron James, he’s not Kobe Bryant. The guy hasn’t earned a max deal.
Can Kawhi consistently be an offensive threat and create his own shot? No. Hell if 3 great games in the NBA Finals is all it takes to get a max contract we might as well give Danny Green one as well. Let’s face it if Kawhi doesn’t miss a free throw the previous year Danny Green would have been the Finals MVP.
Nobody loves Kawhi more than me but he hasn’t earned a max. 13 PPG and 6 RPG don’t make him a max guy. Seriously you must have bumped your head or something if you think he deserves it. Max money is earned by being consistently great. Kawhi hasn’t even been consistently good. He has a lot of work to do before he becomes a max guy.
You seem to think 3 great games make someone a max guy. Let me ask you this, what do 3 bad games make someone? Out of his last 6 games he’s had 3 horrible games. Kawhi has 80 more games this regular season to prove he’s a max guy. Unless he put in some serious work this off season and has drastically improved he’s not a max guy.
He will never get that ‘legacy’ if he leave Spurs, they already gave him an MVP…without the SAS symtem he will never win Championship and an MVP again…think twice and carefully! Double double in any other team every night is not worth it if you keep losing…
Very useful with my seminar. Thanks