Report: Spurs Making Run At Free Agent Ray Allen

An active NBA summer in 2014 is drawing to a close with the FIBA World Cup starting today in Spain with only two weeks until training camps after it draws to an end in September. Despite all the movement, the NBA’s all-time leader in made three-pointers, Ray Allen, has yet to make up his mind about whether he’s going to retire, or where he’ll continue his first-ballot hall-of-fame career. A recent report from ESPN’s Marc Stein has the defending champion Spurs joining a crowded group for the marksman’s services.

The Cavs have been in the running since before the July moratorium ended after LeBron’s big announcement he was headed home to Ohio.

Then came a number of conflicting reports. First, Allen was “leaning” towards Cleveland, then ESPN’s Chris Broussard revealed Allen would be returning for what would be his 19th season and the Cavs were the frontrunners.

Except, his agent denied the report, and said Allen was still undecided on his future and could still retire.

Today, ESPN’s Marc Stein reported the defending champion Spurs had thrown their hat in the ring for Allen’s services.

One more Spurs rumble with Team USA v Finland now seven hours away: Reigning champs, I'm told, trying to barge into Ray Allen Sweepstakes — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) August 30, 2014

Stein reiterated Allen’s agent, presented a still-debating Allen who is still not sure if he is even going to return next season, let alone where.

Ray Allen himself, mind you, has been saying for weeks that he's still deciding whether or not to play next season, let alone choose where — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) August 30, 2014

We also learned the Clippers and Mavs have been pursuing the 39-year-old.

Clippers in the mix as well. Dallas has also pursued Ray Allen this summer. LeBron's Cavs, of course, still badly want the sharpshooter, too — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) August 30, 2014

Allen was 9-of-22 from beyond the arc during San Antonio’s thorough whooping of the Heat this past June. That’s a solid 40 percent, and he was shooting 38.8 percent from deep throughout the whole of the ’14 playoffs. While Allen dipped below the 40 percent plateau during the regular season for the first time since 2009-10 in Boston, he still connected on better than 37 percent of his attempts from deep, despite averaging a healthy 4.2 three-point attempts per game.

He’s no longer a very capable defender, and that could be a liability in Popovich’s defensive schemes, which hold every payer accountable, but there still aren’t many players with his body control and ability to stop on a dime and rise up for a 25-footer.

Then again, maybe San Antonio is interested in his still-impressive athleticism…

Does Allen retire or come back?

