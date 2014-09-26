Owner Steve Ballmer Wants Clippers To Ditch Apple

When former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer bought the Clippers for a record $2 billion, the sale was still shrouded by the then-ongoing Donald Sterling fiasco. Once the sale was made final, though, the media turned towards the new owner. In an interview with Reuters, Ballmer made it clear, there will be no iPad’s for his coaching staff.
The former Microsoft CEO stepped down from the Microsoft board last month, but he still owns a 4 percent stake in the company, the largest individual shareholder in the world. That 4 percent is worth around $15.7 billion, according to Reuters, so it’s not surprising he’s instituting a no Apple policy among his players and coaches
Per Reuters:
It should come as no surprise, then, that the Clippers will be a Microsoft organization. The son of a Ford Motor Co manager, he’s always been a company and product loyalist, banning his own family from using Apple’s iPhones.
“Most of the Clippers are on Windows, some of the players and coaches are not,” Ballmer said.
“And Doc [Rivers] kind of knows that’s a project. It’s one of the first things he said to me: ‘We are probably going to get rid of these iPads, aren’t we?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, we probably are.’ But I promised we would do it during the off season.”
While Surface tablets aren’t as sexy as an iPad, and microsoft phones are a fraction of the market share of the Apple competitors, don’t expect to text Chris Paul with iMessage.
Ballmer, for one, knows he lost that battle after sitting atop the Microsoft board for 14 year until this past Feburary.
“And do I wish a higher percentage of today’s mobile devices were ours and we had birthed that category?,” Ballmer asked Reuters. “Yes, of course I do.”
That doesn’t mean he’s willing to let his players revel in Apple products though. Windows 8 might have taken a hit in the marketplace, but the HTC One (M8) for Microsoft will probably be the new tool DeAndre Jordan uses the next time he’s listening to some tunes, or showing off some kicks on Instagram.
the Surface is better in my eyes…Looking forward to picking one up…it is the software that you hope keeps getting improved. For touchscreens Windows 8.1 is actually pretty cool.
I respect your opinions Onaje, but I gotta ask you to pull your head in over the call on Micro$oft. I am an Apple user, but no fanboy, but honestly Micro$oft is just spam and NSA-ware. Everything Micro$oft produces or buys turn to a$$. They have the opposite of the Midas Touch effect.
But somehow they have yet to die out…I work in IT and have no issues with Microsoft problems or securing them, but if you are a person that just expects to grab and go…as well as find it easy to take your device to a store everytime you need a fix or pay for an upgrade than Apple is inciting…Apple software and user experience is not special…to me it is the packaging and brand cohesion. Mircrosoft is a hodgepodge of so many vendors the experience is different. For me I know my brands, I know better hardware, and I know how to make software work for me as well as how to secure things…no iCloud hack will impact me lol
Blackberries Playbook was at one point the best hardware for a tablet out…killing iPads which was twice the cost, but BlackBerry dropped the ball and consumers don’t care about hardware more than packaging by and large. But to each their own…