Reports: Steve Nash Will Be A Laker After A Sign-And-Trade

Steve Nash, multiple outlets are reporting late Wednesday afternoon, will become a Los Angeles Laker after the club and the Phoenix Suns execute a sign-and-trade for $25 million for the 38-year-old point guard. The Lakers entered the picture relatively late after the Knicks had tried to work for a sign-and-trade with the Suns themselves, while Toronto offered a three-year, $39-million deal to bring Canada’s favorite son across the border. Instead, he’s headed to Los Angeles, which will give up four draft picks in return.

KTAR-AM in Phoenix and Marc Stein of ESPN were the earliest to break the deal, which Stein reported will sent a number of draft picks to Phoenix and should fall in the $8.9 million trade exception the team received when it dealt Lamar Odom to Dallas. John Gambadoro of KTAR reported it would likely be for at least two first-round picks and that one reason he chose L.A. is to stay closer to family in Phoenix. Later, the Arizona Republic’s Paul Coro tweeted the picks the Suns will receive are a 2013 and 2015 first-round and a 2013 and 2014 second rounders.

Dallas also had been in contention for the former Mav’s services.

Are the Lakers now a title contender?

