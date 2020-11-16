Report: The Thunder Will Trade Chris Paul To The Suns

The Chris Paul era in Oklahoma City has come to an end, and the beneficiaries are none other than the Phoenix Suns. Rumblings popped up last week about a potential deal that could see Phoenix acquire the All-Star guard, and according to multiple media reports, that will come to fruition on Monday afternoon shortly after the NBA’s trade season began.

Both Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic report that talks between the two sides have nearly reached their conclusion, with the 35-year-old guard moving to Phoenix.

The Phoenix Suns are finalizing a deal to acquire Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star guard Chris Paul, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2020

Oklahoma City are in serious talks to trade Chris Paul to Phoenix, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

The pair also confirmed the pieces that will be on the move beyond Paul. Phoenix will additionally acquire Abdel Nader from Oklahoma City, while the Thunder will bring in quite the haul of veteran players, youngsters, and a future first round Draft pick.

The deal sends Chris Paul and Abdel Nader to the Suns for Kelly Oubre, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2020

OKC has traded Chris Paul to Phoenix for Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and draft compensation, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/QA1hoZlxzM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

As for that pick, Charania offered details on the protections for that.

Sources: Suns‘ future first to the Thunder is protected 1-12 in 2022, 1-10 in 2023, 1-8 in 2024 and unprotected in 2025. https://t.co/e4AFUN3OfD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

It is unclear if the Thunder plan on keeping Rubio in particular as they enter their youth movement, but at the very least, they possess a potentially valuable future pick and a collection of youngsters headlined by Oubre. As for the Suns, they landed perhaps the most coveted player on the trade market right now, and give Devin Booker a veteran backcourt mate who gives him a little more flexibility to play off the ball. Phoenix was the story of the NBA’s Orlando Bubble’s seeding games, going 8-0 and narrowly missing out on the postseason, but with this deal, it’s evident that they have zero plans on missing out on the playoffs in 2020-21.