Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: The Thunder Will Trade Chris Paul To The Suns

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Chris Paul era in Oklahoma City has come to an end, and the beneficiaries are none other than the Phoenix Suns. Rumblings popped up last week about a potential deal that could see Phoenix acquire the All-Star guard, and according to multiple media reports, that will come to fruition on Monday afternoon shortly after the NBA’s trade season began.

Both Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic report that talks between the two sides have nearly reached their conclusion, with the 35-year-old guard moving to Phoenix.

The pair also confirmed the pieces that will be on the move beyond Paul. Phoenix will additionally acquire Abdel Nader from Oklahoma City, while the Thunder will bring in quite the haul of veteran players, youngsters, and a future first round Draft pick.

As for that pick, Charania offered details on the protections for that.

It is unclear if the Thunder plan on keeping Rubio in particular as they enter their youth movement, but at the very least, they possess a potentially valuable future pick and a collection of youngsters headlined by Oubre. As for the Suns, they landed perhaps the most coveted player on the trade market right now, and give Devin Booker a veteran backcourt mate who gives him a little more flexibility to play off the ball. Phoenix was the story of the NBA’s Orlando Bubble’s seeding games, going 8-0 and narrowly missing out on the postseason, but with this deal, it’s evident that they have zero plans on missing out on the playoffs in 2020-21.

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×