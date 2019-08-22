TNT Will Reportedly Drop Kevin Garnett’s ‘Area 21’ From Its NBA Coverage Next Season

After a three-year run, TNT has decided to drop Kevin Garnett’s “Area 21” from their NBA coverage, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead.

Garnett — a former 15-time All-Star, league MVP, and NBA champion — signed with TNT in 2016 with the intention of building an atmosphere where he could have raw, unfiltered conversations about basketball with other athletes. He even went as far as to have a cussing button on his show.

During his time as the host of “Area 21,” Garnett talked to NBA legends like Gary Payton, Ben Wallace, Kevin McHale and WNBA superstars like Sue Bird and Candace Parker. Garnett also famously had a 2008 Boston Celtics reunion that didn’t include Ray Allen at his studio in Atlanta.

While Garnett could continue doing coverage with TNT in a different role, there are no immediate plans for him to do that, according to the report by Glasspiegel. It is unclear if the news that Steve Nash will be contributing to their NBA coverage next season had any impact on this.

This is unfortunate news, as KG is one of the more engaging personalities in the basketball mediasphere. As such, hopefully it’s only a matter of time before he’s back on the air in skinny jeans and a gravity-defying hoodie.