Report: Tyson Chandler Out 4-6 Weeks With Fractured Fibula

The Knicks just keep taking body shots so far this season. We’ve just completed the first calendar week, and they’ve already lost three of their first four games. Their franchise player, Carmelo Anthony, is struggling â€” except when he’s shooting at his own basket â€” and now comes word they’ll be without 2012 DPOY and defensive stanchion in the middle, Tyson Chandler, for the next month â€” at best.

In the first quarter of last night’s Bobcats-Knicks game at the Garden, Bobcats point guard Kemba Walker fell on Chandler’s knee. It did not look good. He appeared to have torn something, and was immediately taken into the locker-room. All of the worst fan fears in New York stem form Chandler’s health, as he’s been their defensive anchor since signing here as a free agent in the summer of 2011.

Now comes word he suffered a fracture of his right fibula on the Walker fall.

During last night’s game versus Charlotte, Knicks center Tyson Chandler suffered a small non-displaced fracture of the right fibula. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) November 6, 2013

But there’s finally a bright spot, though it’s only a small measure of relief and only mitigates what could have possibly been a season-altering catastrophe. Chandler didn’t tear any ligaments, and there was no nerve damage, so surgery isn’t going to be necessary.

Further tests this morning showed no ligament or nerve damage. Surgery is not required. He is expected to be out approximately 4-6 weeks. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) November 6, 2013

But the ramifications of Chandler’s fracture couldn’t be worse for a Knicks team that’s struggling to find an identity after last season’s best record in a decade found them as the No. 3 seed in the East.

‘Melo can’t buy a bucket, Iman Shumpert is looking over his shoulder at Mike Woodson and J.R. Smith‘s inevitable return this Sunday. Amar’e Stoudemire still can’t guard anybody and Andrea Bargnani is going to be seeing a lot more time at center in Tyson’s absence. That last point will make the Knicks even worse on defense, as we noted in a look at their small line-up yesterday.

Not only that, but owner James Dolan might be on the verge of completely losing his mind.

We’re not even a week into November, and you can almost hear the sighs of Knicks fans emanating out of the cacophonous city where they reside.

How will Chandler’s injury affect the Knicks’ possible playoff chances?

