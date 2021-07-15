Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: USA Basketball Is Looking To Replace Bradley Beal, Who Won’t Go To The Olympics (UPDATE)

TwitterAssociate Editor

Bradley Beal’s dreams of participating in the 2020 Summer Olympics appear to be on the verge of ending. According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, USA Basketball is looking for someone who can take a spot on the roster from Beal, who entered health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

Shortly after this, USA Basketball announced that Beal will not go to Tokyo.

This is an absolutely brutal blow for Beal, who figured to play a major role for the Americans as they looked to win their fourth consecutive gold medal. It is unclear if he entered the protocols because he tested positive for COVID-19 or was just a close contact of someone who did, nor is it clear if a similar fate will befall Jerami Grant, who reportedly had the same thing happen to him on Thursday.

The question is whether or not the organization tries to get another guard to fill his role — Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Darius Garland, a Select Team member who has been with the team in recent days while they wait for their players that are still participating in the NBA Finals, would be a snug fit — or if they look to address their relative lack of size by adding someone who can play big man and go up against the likes of France’s Rudy Gobert. The team has a little time to make a decision, as their first game will take place on July 25 against Gobert and the French.

Listen To This
Vince Staples’ Inviting Self-Titled Album Balances Bone-Chilling Stories And Comforting Production
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Snoh Aalegra’s ‘Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies’ Willingly Clings To Fantasies While Avoiding Reality
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×