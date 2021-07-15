Bradley Beal’s dreams of participating in the 2020 Summer Olympics appear to be on the verge of ending. According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, USA Basketball is looking for someone who can take a spot on the roster from Beal, who entered health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

USA Basketball is working to replace guard Bradley Beal on the team’s Olympic roster ahead of trip to Japan, sources tell ESPN. Beal entered into health and safety protocols. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 15, 2021

Shortly after this, USA Basketball announced that Beal will not go to Tokyo.

Bradley Beal, who was placed under USA Basketball's health & safety protocols on Wednesday, will remain in protocol & will be unable to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games. Out of an abundance of caution, Jerami Grant has been placed under health & safety protocols. — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 15, 2021

This is an absolutely brutal blow for Beal, who figured to play a major role for the Americans as they looked to win their fourth consecutive gold medal. It is unclear if he entered the protocols because he tested positive for COVID-19 or was just a close contact of someone who did, nor is it clear if a similar fate will befall Jerami Grant, who reportedly had the same thing happen to him on Thursday.

The question is whether or not the organization tries to get another guard to fill his role — Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Darius Garland, a Select Team member who has been with the team in recent days while they wait for their players that are still participating in the NBA Finals, would be a snug fit — or if they look to address their relative lack of size by adding someone who can play big man and go up against the likes of France’s Rudy Gobert. The team has a little time to make a decision, as their first game will take place on July 25 against Gobert and the French.