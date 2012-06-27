Report: Warriors Looking To Acquire Wilson Chandler For The No. 7 Pick

According to Chris Broussard, multiple teams are targeting the youthful core of the Denver Nuggets. Broussard specifically notes one deal, however: the Golden State Warriors’ No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft for Wilson Chandler.

While we understand the Warriors’ desire to improve quickly (Chandler is clearly an upgrade), it doesn’t make too much financial sense. In our latest mock draft, we have the Warriors grabbing Dion Waiters, a much cheaper option thanks to the rookie salary scale. And, like Chandler, he’s a perimeter scorer. Although Waiters lacks the height of Chandler, the Warriors are more in a position to collect talent than worry about specific positional needs – and a potential backcourt of Curry and Waiters is pretty scary anyway.

We’re not that surprised that the Warriors are leading the charge, though, as we’ve already documented their interest in acquiring a star small forward. But Wilson is owed over $26 million through 2015-2016, so they’d be locked into Chandler for quite a while.

Should the Warriors give up the No. 7 pick for Wilson Chandler?

