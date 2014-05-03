Report: Zach Randolph Suspended For Game 7

Yesterday the NBA announced Memphis Grizzlies’ leading scorer in their seven-game series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Zach Randolph, had been suspended for tonight’s Game 7 in Oklahoma City. Randolph’s suspension comes after he punched Thunder rookie Steven Adams in the jaw late in Game 6.

Here’s the play in question:

Randolph feels, “awful” and “terrible” about the situation, according to Memphis coach Dave Joerger. Z-Bo was averaging a team-high 18.2 points and 8.7 rebounds in the series.

Grizz point guard Mike Conley said the suspension will force Memphis to switch up their whole plan of attack:

“It changes a lot. It changes up our whole game plan with Zach out. We have to try to adjust, make some quick adjustments. We’re going to have to rely on a lot of guys tonight that haven’t played a lot during the series. This is Game 7, so we have no excuses. We’ve got to go out there and try to win.”

Can Memphis win without Randolph?

