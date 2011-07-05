Required Summer Listening: Mick Boogie + DJ Jazzy Jeff

#Style – Kicks and Gear
07.05.11 7 years ago

Last summer, nothing got more play in the Dime office than Mick Boogie & DJ Jazzy Jeff’s “Summertime: The Mixtape.” Perfect vibe. Timeless music. Flawless presentation. Some Q-Tip. Some LL. Some Pharcyde, MJ & Musiq. Every sunny day felt 10x nicer. Every Friday turned into a party.

Now, they’ve released the follow-up, aptly titled: Summertime 2. And although I haven’t had a chance to digest the tape all the way (I’ve only listened all the way through four or fives times), it’s definitely worth checking out.

The first half last summer has been downloaded over 500K times, and this new tape figures to cause waves as well. Stevie Wonder, The Turtles, Slum Village & The Isley Brothers, as well as some of the usual suspects are the highlighters.

You can stream or download for free here.

What do you think? What’s your favorite summertime music?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDJ JAZZY JEFFMick BoogieStyle - Kicks and Gear

