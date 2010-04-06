Revenge of the Sith: Duke wins another National Championship

Under the list of ingredients that have become standard in the NCAA championship recipe — defense, momentum, chip on the shoulder, good coaching, depth, etc. — perhaps we should add one more: Ability to win ugly. Last night’s national title game between Duke and Butler wasn’t one for smooth flowing offense and highlight buckets, but it was nonetheless an instant classic with crazy intensity, where both sides played like their lives were on the line and put on a defensive clinic before Duke walked out of the octagon with its fourth national championship … Kyle Singler put up 19 points and 8 boards, and while he hit some big-time jumpers, his Final Four M.O.P. trophy was primarily earned by his work on the defensive end; he locked down West Virginia’s Devin Ebanks in the semifinal, and kept Butler’s Gordon Hayward in check last night. Even when it became clear that the Bulldogs’ best chance of winning was to let Hayward create buckets wherever he could off the dribble, Singler still held him to 2-of-11 shooting from the field (12 pts) and just one assist. Hayward couldn’t get a clean look for 40 minutes. As a whole, Duke’s defense held Butler without a field goal for a 7:30 stretch of the second half … Duke’s lead was down to one with 13 seconds left when Hayward took a Kobe-esque fadeaway near the right baseline. He missed, and Brian Zoubek went to the line for Duke. Zoobs made the first and missed the second, and with no timeouts, Hayward got to halfcourt and threw up a good-looking shot that was mere inches from going in. Had he made that, Lucas Oil Stadium would have exploded, the roof literally blowing off and landing on two cops like in House Party … As it stands, Butler almost became a legendary team along the lines of ’83 N.C. State and ’85 Villanova. Now it’s just gonna be, “Remember that one year when Butler almost won it.” … There were some highlight moments: Jon Scheyer‘s and-one fallaway was even better if you were listening to Westwood One radio and heard the announcer scream, “Like a pinball off a flipper!” And that inbound lob from Scheyer (15 pts, 5 asts) to Singler was dope … Not to take anything away from Duke’s victory, but there were some CRAZY no-calls and bad calls going in the Blue Devils’ favor. The worst one was in the final minute, when Zoubek cleared out two guys from a loose ball with obvious elbows and no whistle blew. And some people wanted a flagrant call on Lance Thomas when his foul earlier in the second half resulted in Hayward crashing to the floor like a stunt double, but that was one of those plays where an NBA ref would’ve whistled it flagrant only because the landing looked bad … Is Matt Howard not the most goofy, awkward-looking basketball player to play an important role in such an important game? Granted, he still gets his numbers, and he’ll be one of those guys who drops 30 a night easy in a rec league when he’s grown up although no one can understand why, but still. The mustache and the long sleeves really don’t help … Speaking of goofy, today’s challenge is to find a game-action photo of Jon Scheyer from the last four years where he doesn’t have an over-the-top Rocky Balboa-ish look on his face … Jennifer Hudson is cute and the woman can sing, but there was no good reason to replace the Luther Vandross version of “One Shining Moment.” Matter of fact, there wasn’t a good reason to have Luther replace Teddy Pendergrass before that. So is Hudson gonna get a decades-long run with this, or will she get replaced by Justin Bieber in three years? … So what’s next for the key people involved? Despite rumors of NBA offers, we’re 99% sure Coach K isn’t going anywhere. Brad Stevens will be having more loot thrown at him than a stripper a Big Boi‘s house; we could see him taking the Oregon job or staying put. Hayward should seriously consider going pro, as his stock will never be hotter than it is right now. Same for Singler. Scheyer and Zoobs should get a whiff from the NBA, probably second-round draft picks … No NBA games scheduled for Monday, but the 2010 Hall of Fame class was announced. Karl Malone and Scottie Pippen headline the list, alongside the ’92 Dream Team, the ’60 U.S. Olympic team, Cynthia Cooper, Jerry Buss, Bob Hurley Sr., Maciel Pereira, and the late Dennis Johnson and Gus Johnson (ballplayer, not announcer). Biggest snub? Chris Mullin. Oh, and WHERE IS BERNARD KING?!? … We’re out like the Bulldogs …
Odd that I start this out. Oh, the haters are jumping out the windows…
Unbelievable game! So you mean, Butler with its homecourt advantage which usually translates to hometown calls, got jobbed in some whistles? Is this Reggie Love’s fault or what? haha.
Howard is this year’s Luke Schenscher. Big Bird vs. Goofy. Nice one. Even nicer one about the challenge of Scheyer’s no expression photo. I think there’s a hater website dedicated to his game faces. One more thing to cheer about–truthaboutduke.com is sooooooo quiet right now…take it away Gus Johnson:
HA-HA!
I half-thought and hoped that last second heave by Butler would go in. smh
‘Grats, Dukies. Hell of a grind out win. Enjoy the moment – while some of us haters take a back seat for today… LOL
Haha! DIME is killing it today. House Party…Rocky Scheyer…Big Boi…etc
Matt Howard really looks the part of a player who’s had a concussion.
But had that Hail Mary went in, I’m sure we’d be praising some for Howard giving a hell of a screen/football block at mid court to free up Hayward for the shot.
had Butler made that from half court, it would’ve been the one of the greatest moments in NCAA history.
Gus should go in as an anouncer. PUUUUYYYYRRREE!!!!!! to the buuuuuucketttt
David-Goliath, Sith-Jedi, black and white, yellow, gray, tommy boy or gay. Whatever. It was a damn good game. Both of them deserved it, no matter what the outcome was. Nothing more you could ask for. But it would have been a hell of a finish if the half court heave made it.
Singler and Hayward will have the biggest cash-in out of this. Brad Stevens too, if he chooses to.
What the hell is up with Chris Mullin? Talk about playing big-time pro ball with minimal athleticism and he more than made up for it with smarts and unbelievable court sense. Don’t tell us that the HOF committee frowns on the alcohol.
And Bernard King, the man played injured for most of his career.
If players had their own parking spaces back in the day, pretty sure his was in the Handicap Zone. He’s the classic definition of a true warrior when it comes to playing hurt and actually dominates at the same time.
any ideas of what went down dime? seems like villanueava and daye are very very upset about something:
Charlie Villanueva on Twitter:
Quote:
“This has been a very frustrating year”
Quote:
“It just only got worse today. I have never experienced, in my five years, what I have experienced this year.”
Quote:
“Let’s put it like this: I’d rather not say anything because I don’t want to get fined”
Quote:
“I respect Joe Dumars so much that I will keep my mouth shut. Just needed to vent a little.”
Austin Daye on Twitter:
Quote:
“Everyone, I’m twisted (mad) right now, but when I’m in L.A., I’m going to work myself to death to try and get myself right for next year.”
Quote:
“Something happened to me today that won’t ever happen again and I’m just venting right now, but I’m twisted mad and going to be ready for our game.”
Jordan’s in the Hall, Pips gettin in, anyone think we’ll see Rodman in any time soon?
If Howard makes a couple of those gimme’s early in the first, were talking about a different outcome..
Congrats to the Blue Devils.
Great, great game.
I think the refs had money on the Devils!
Props to Indy on the whole final four event, great job!
post 8 shows why twitter is stupid as fuck
don’t start none
won’t be none
The delusional Duke hate is comical.
“but there were some CRAZY no-calls and bad calls going in the Blue Devils’ favor. The worst one was in the final minute, when Zoubek cleared out two guys from a loose ball with obvious elbows and no whistle blew. And some people wanted a flagrant call on Lance Thomas when his foul earlier in the second half resulted in Hayward crashing to the floor like a stunt double”
The first one if the jersey said Ginoboli you would be whining about the obvious flop. The second one you end up agreeing it shouldn’t have been a flagrant(as did anyone who actually watched basketball before last night).
Hilarious.
@Russ
Your delusional Duke sack-swinging is comical.
Fu#% Duke! They refs were somewhat comical, they let both teams play physical in stretches then called damn near everything Dukes way. at other points in the game. That offensive foul against HOward was a clear block and the ref was standing right there!
I’ll give Duke props for thier effort but overall ” I say Fu#% em!”
Most “hilarious” wrong call hadda be scheyer (?) or some other white pg doing a sidestep right in front of a bayler player AS he is jumping for a layup. Called an offensive foul, and then he just screams like he’s won the ‘chip. Most of these dukies were the one’s “floppin,” did anyone else see that?? Every time a baylor kid jumped into the lane, a duke player would fall down getting the call. Ref’s really ruined the game last night.
@Dapro
Think that was the play when one of the announcers said something like “you have to give that call to Coach K because he’s a legend”. What the fuck…?
@Vince
Of course Villanueva and Daye are mad at something. They’re mad cause the Pistons sucks and they don’t get any playing time.
As much as I hate Duke I’m not really mad right now. Last nights game was highly entertaining and one of the best college basketball finals I’ve ever seen despite the outcome. Plus, in the highest paying pool I entered I had Duke in the final so Duke making it to the championship game netted me several hundred dollars. Can’t be mad at that.
I kinda liked Duke’s swagger this year. It was the first time it was “believable”. I usually hate on them because they try to act tough and it just doesn’t fit them, but there was something different this year. Nice win.
@BRUCE:
Get the fuck outta here with that shit… joke or not there are plenty of people in here who think your ignorance is far from funny.
I liked the way the refs let the kids play. Yeah there might have been some fouls that could have been called but in a game of this magnitude I was happy to see the zebras let each team go at each other. All in all, man was I hoping that last second heave by Hayward went in. No doubt Lucas Oil woulda gone nuts but man I woulda blown the damn roof off my house, also!
You gotta give the Blue Devils props, but at the same time, Coach Stevens and his players deserve mad credit.
I called it in the SMACK two days ago that I thought this would be one of the best Championship games as far as the NCAA tourney in recent memory, and I think it was safe to say that it delivered…
I’m out like Coach Stevens from Indianapolis…
Both teams played hard.
Nice victory, real issue is that nobody on this Duke squad will be starting for any NBA teams. this is a team of straight up role players
zoubek in the second round? no way. when coach K says you can’t jump, after 2 broke feet in 3 years, be glad you’re not getting shot like a horse, brian.
scheyer in the second round? he is a slower, less accurate, less vertical version of jj redick. no way.
great game – singler made some nice shots, kept waiting for shelvin mack to go off, but duke did a good job of shutting him and hayward down. matt howard was already one banged up scruff (head, elbow, hamstring) b4 zoubek’s elbows.
Is this just more of Austin not liking white players, or is there a legitimate reason to dislike this year’s squad from Duke. Seems to be a lot of hate in Dime today, and no good reasons for it.
That was a great game last night! As soon as it was over I put on an amazing documentary I bought awhile back. It’s called, “Gunnin’ for the #1 Spot.” It’s about eight of the U.S.’s top high school basketball players competing in the first “Elite 24” tournament at Rucker Park. What’s amazing about this film is it features an even younger Kyle Singler, an incredible player back then, but you can see from last nights game how much he’s improved. Anyways, I just wanted to tell you guys about this film, you should all definitely check it out to see some really great players, like Michael Beasley, before they had their big break.
Here’s a link to the film’s trailer:
Alls I got to say is….Dime don’t say anything remotely negative about my next ex-wife J Hudson! She can do no wrong! She’s hood cute and Hollywood classy! That’s a winner right there! Let her sing whatever she wants!!!
PS
Go Duke!
@Skeeter
Best championship game in recent history – Kansas/Memphis, 2 years back. Think about it.
This year’s was great, but there wasn’t a lead change in the final 10 minutes. Great game still. Would have been great if butler won.
Aside from the offensive foul on Zoubek resulting in his disqualification. 2 free throws on the other end. Him not being able to grab Butler’s PG on the next possesion down. Forget about the rebound & the free throw. Yet refs play no parts in a team winning. Also when you see a player get fouled more than 2 times on one play. It usually means the refs are calling based on rep & not just the game as they should. The charge on Haywood was a obvious blocking which hurt the momentum change butler needed. On one play Haywood got fouled like 3 teams & one ref made the call so late. You could tell he was like Damn I have to make that call. Rather than just officiate a game. Why is it that Coach K should get preference over a Stevens. That’s not basketball or fair.
If that Lance Thomas play happend to Duke. Most certainly would have been called a flagrant. Also Single used a great push off in the closing minutes of the game to get open for a three.
The kid Gordon Haywood is a pro & hell of a player. His last two shots. Most wouldn’t have got off. Special talent & should enter the draft. Though I’d be surprised if his parents agreed. They’re probably financially well off. LOL. The refs & call were definitely in Duke’s favor. Hey Butler also had a lot of officiating help along the way. Great game all in all though. It was also neat there wasn’t a bad guy. Both coaches were liked and had good teams.
I just found a link the is an actual clip from Gunnin’ for that #1 Spot that features Singler playing back in high school.
Definitely give this a look! The whole movie is a must for any fan.
