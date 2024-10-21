ESPN’s attempt at finding a third broadcaster for its top NBA booth will apparently be a work in progress to start the 2024-25 season. On Monday, the network announced its plan to identify a second in-game analyst to join Mike Breen and Doris Burke for its premier broadcasts, and perhaps unsurprisingly, Richard Jefferson will get the first opportunity during Wednesday night’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The catch: Jefferson will not be the only broadcaster who works with the established duo. Tim Legler, the longtime NBA analyst with the network who has slowly added color commentary to his list of responsibilities, and Jay Bilas, who is ESPN’s primary men’s college basketball analyst, will also get opportunities, with Andrew Marchand of The Athletic noting that others might get a shot, too. Previously, Marchand reported that all three of Jefferson, Legler, and Bilas were on the network’s list of names it was considering, along with Turner analyst Grant Hill.

ESPN has historically had a three-person booth for its top NBA broadcasts. For years, it was Breen with Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, but after both analysts were let go last summer, the network had to change things up, opting to go with Burke and Doc Rivers. That didn’t last long, though, as Rivers left ESPN to take the Milwaukee Bucks’ job, which led to JJ Redick getting promoted. He lasted for the remainder of the season before departing the network to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.