Getty Image

Adversity hit the Cleveland Cavaliers early in the postseason in the form of Victor Oladipo, though that’s nothing new for them this year. Dropping a Game 1 is a rare occurrence for a LeBron James-led team in the first round of the playoffs, but series take time and require four wins, and James is confident the Cavaliers will learn from their mistakes in Game 1.

LeBron has the aura of postseason excellence because he usually reaches another level in the playoffs. But when the losses come, the knives are out for James. He’s lost in five NBA Finals, you know, and that always brings criticism his way.

Former teammate Richard Jefferson went into that dichotomy and what makes James, in his mind, a great teammate when he appeared on Fox Sports 1 on Wednesday. Shannon Sharpe asked Jefferson how hard it is playing with LeBron, and Jefferson was honest, saying “it’s not for everyone” and that there are “benchmarks” LeBron shoots for with his statistics and his desire to win above all else.